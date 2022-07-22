"Sometimes, it is cloudy and then the sun is out"- Navdeep Saini comments on playing county cricket after winning Man of the Match award

Kent pacer Navdeep Saini reflected on his excellent performance against Warwickshire as he helped his team win by 177 runs. Playing in his first game for Kent this season, Saini scalped seven wickets, including a five-wicket haul in the first innings.

Saini was adjudged the Man of the Match for his match-winning spell against Warwickshire. Speaking with Kent Cricket on social media after winning the award, Saini said:

"I was playing a warm-up match in Leicester. So after playing that match, I decided I want to play county cricket. I am learning a lot of things here and my bowling is getting better and better. The weather changes here frequently. Sometimes, it is cloudy and then the sun is out."

Warwickshire won the toss and elected to field against Kent. The decision worked in their favor as Warwickshire bowled their opponents out for just 165 runs. Kent needed a special performance from their bowlers and Navdeep Saini stepped up and delivered the goods.

Saini scalped five wickets in his 18-over spell, conceding 72 runs. Warwickshire were bowled out for 225 runs. Kent batted better in the second innings and scored 384/9. Warwickshire lost all their wickets for 147 runs in their second innings and lost by 177 runs.

I thought I should bowl in the same areas: Navdeep Saini

Navdeep was a part of the Indian Test squad that toured England this year (Image: Getty).

Sharing the details of his game plan for the match against Warwickshire, Navdeep explained:

"I am very happy with the five wickets. When I started to bowl here, I thought I should bowl in the same areas. I bowled in the good areas and remained patient. After getting five wickets, I am very happy."

Kent will play their next County Championship match against Lancashire. The match will start on Monday (July 25) at Old Trafford.

