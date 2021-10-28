"Sometimes you just want to scream" - Azeem Rafiq livid at Yorkshire conclusion to racism probe

Former cricketer Azeem Rafiq, who had made allegations of facing racism and bullying while playing for Yorkshire, was left livid after the County team released a statement regarding the issue.

The statement mentioned that no disciplinary action was warranted against any of the team's members for their actions against Rafiq.

"The Yorkshire County Cricket Club is pleased to announce the actions it has taken since they received the Report prepared by the Independent Panel in August this year," the club tweeted along with the statement.

Responding to this, Azeem tweeted:

"Hold on a minute here. So you accept I was the victim of racial harassment and bullying but no one warrants disciplinary action? Sometimes you just want to scream!!!!"

He also urged the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) to intervene. You can find the tweet here:

Azeem Rafiq @AzeemRafiq30



So you accept I was the victim of racial harassment and bullying but no one warrants disciplinary action?



Sometimes you just want to scream!!!!



come on now!!! Sort this before I do!! Yorkshire CCC @YorkshireCCC CLUB STATEMENT: The Yorkshire County Cricket Club is pleased to announce the actions it has taken since they received the Report prepared by the Independent Panel in August this year. CLUB STATEMENT: The Yorkshire County Cricket Club is pleased to announce the actions it has taken since they received the Report prepared by the Independent Panel in August this year. Hold on a minute hereSo you accept I was the victim of racial harassment and bullying but no one warrants disciplinary action?Sometimes you just want to scream!!!! @ECB_cricket come on now!!! Sort this before I do!! twitter.com/yorkshireccc/s… Hold on a minute here So you accept I was the victim of racial harassment and bullying but no one warrants disciplinary action? Sometimes you just want to scream!!!! @ECB_cricket come on now!!! Sort this before I do!! twitter.com/yorkshireccc/s…

In the statement, Yorkshire CCC wrote:

"The Club has also carried out their own internal investigation following the findings in the Report after which they are able to report that they have come to the conclusion that there is no conduct or action taken by any of its employees, players or Executives that warrants disciplinary action."

The club went on to say that it was important for Azeem to have raised the issues and that they have a lot to learn from the report.

"None of this diminishes the importance of the findings or that fact that there is much the Club can learn from the Report. It was important for Azeem to raise the issues and without him doing so we would not have the Panel’s recommendations which are an important part of the Clubs continuing journey," Yorkshire wrote.

ECB, Employment Tribunal to consider issues raised by Azeem Rafiq: Yorkshire

Yorkshire said in its statement that a copy of the report by the independent Panel looking into the matter has been submitted to the Employment Tribunal as well as the ECB.

Yorkshire CCC @YorkshireCCC CLUB STATEMENT: The Yorkshire County Cricket Club is pleased to announce the actions it has taken since they received the Report prepared by the Independent Panel in August this year. CLUB STATEMENT: The Yorkshire County Cricket Club is pleased to announce the actions it has taken since they received the Report prepared by the Independent Panel in August this year.

The club said it was working with the ECB on their investigation into the concerns raised by Azeem Rafiq and are "keen to work with the ECB on issues of diversity."

"The Club is pleased to have disclosed a redacted version of the Report as part of the ongoing Employment Tribunal proceedings on 8 October. Following this disclosure the Club has also been able to provide a copy of the Report to the ECB and is working with them on their investigation into the issues raised. The Club is also keen to work with the ECB on issues of diversity and have offered their help to the ECB on what is such an important issue for the game as a whole," the club wrote in their statement.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

It remains to be seen if the ECB will decide to take action on the allegations made by Azeem Rafiq, several of which have been accepted by the club.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra