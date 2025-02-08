"Sometimes practicing too much isn't beneficial" - Sanjay Bangar on what Rohit Sharma needs to do ahead of IND vs ENG 2025 2nd ODI

Former India all-rounder Sanjay Bangar has urged Rohit Sharma not to spend too much time at the nets ahead of the second ODI against England. He opined that the Indian captain might benefit more by watching videos of his old knocks where he has been among the runs.

The second ODI of the three-match series between India and England will be played in Cuttack on Sunday, February 9. Although Rohit managed only two runs off seven deliveries in the series opener in Nagpur on Thursday, the Men in Blue registered a four-wicket win.

During a discussion on the Star Sports show 'Match Point', Bangar was asked what Rohit needs to do ahead of the second ODI to address his recent lean run.

"A phase has come in his career where he hasn't scored runs. Sometimes practicing too much isn't beneficial. He can probably spend a little time alone and watch the phase where he enjoyed a lot of success. Watch some videos and figure out what his habits and routines were," he responded.

The former India batting coach added that Rohit shouldn't get too desperate in his thought process.

"Sometimes all those things prove hugely beneficial if you have to regain your rhythm. You have to remind yourself what works for you. He shouldn't be too desperate in his thinking," Bangar observed.

Sanjay Bangar pointed out that Rohit Sharma's only desperation should be to go and play the match. He added that the Indian opener will soon get the success he hasn't been getting in the last three or four months if he sticks to his processes.

"I don't think there is any issue as far as technique is concerned" - Deep Dasgupta on what's ailing Rohit Sharma ahead of IND vs ENG 2025 2nd ODI

Rohit Sharma endured a horror run with the bat in BGT 2024-25. [P/C: Getty]

On a separate 'Match Point' show, Deep Dasgupta was asked what's ailing Rohit Sharma ahead of the second ODI against England.

"I think it's a confidence thing. He was batting alright. He was getting behind the line. He wasn't getting late. He wasn't missing the lines as such and Jofra Archer was bowling really well, and so was (Saqib) Mahmood. So I don't think there is any issue as far as technique is concerned. It's just that confidence," he replied.

The former India wicketkeeper-batter opined that Rohit lacks confidence as he is getting dismissed while playing some of his favorite shots.

"We have all been through that. When runs aren't coming, either you are early on the ball or you are late. You are second-guessing yourself, should I play that shot, should I not? The moment he starts getting out pulling or flicking, it's got to be confidence. I don't think it's technical. He is still the same batter, it's just that he hasn't got too many runs," Dasgupta elaborated.

Rohit Sharma was dismissed while attempting a flick shot off Saqib Mahmood's bowling in the first ODI against England. He failed to time the ball and skied a catch to Liam Livingstone at mid-on.

