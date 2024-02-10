Sophie Molineux returns as Australia name squad for one-off Test against South Africa

The squad for Australia's one-off Test against South Africa, beginning on February 15th at the WACA ground, has been announced. Sophie Molineux has returned to the Test squad for the first time since 2021 and is the only addition from the players featuring in the ongoing ODI's against South Africa.

Molineux lost her national contract after being ruled out of the 2022 Ashes series and the World Cup that year in New Zealand due to a stress fracture on her foot. While the spin-bowling all-rounder returned to play in the WBBL later that year, she ruptured her ACL midway through the edition. Nevertheless, the 26-year-old struck form immediately after returning for Victoria in December, hitting 62 and taking six wickets.

Lauren Cheatle, who made her maiden Test appearance against India at the Wankhede Stadium, will miss the fixture and the second season of the Women's Premier League (WPL). The left-arm seamer underwent a procedure to have skin cancer removed from her neck last month and is currently recovering.

Australia's squad to face South Africa: Alyssa Healy (c), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham.

"She’s put a lot of hard work in over the last 12 months" - Cricket Australia's chief selector on Sophie Molineux

Sophie Molineux. (Image Credits: Getty)

National selector Shawn Flegler said that Molineux has put in a lot of hard work over the past year and is in great form at the moment. As quoted by cricket.com.au, Flegler stated:

"It was a nice call to make, (Sophie’s) been through a lot in the last couple of years. She was pretty emotional, she’s put a lot of hard work in over the last 12 months but even the previous 12 months as well – she’s missed out on some big tournaments for us. She has come back and played really well…has probably surprised herself a little bit with how well she’s gone. She’s an all-format player, was an all-format player before she got injured and she’s come back in great nick."

Australia and South Africa are currently doing battle in the third ODI of the series, with the Aussies 227 for 5 in 44 overs.

