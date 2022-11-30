"Sorry to say but Shikhar Dhawan is finished"- Fans slam Dhawan for another slow knock in 3rd ODI vs NZ

Team India's stand-in captain Shikhar Dhawan couldn't quite cash in on his start as he departed for just 28 off 45 deliveries in the third ODI against New Zealand at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

It was a tactic by Dhawan to run down the track every now and then to ensure that the Kiwi bowlers don't settle into a line and length. However, he got himself into a tangle while doing the same against Adam Milne and could only inside edge the ball onto his pads and back to the stumps.

Fans on Twitter were disappointed to see Dhawan play yet another innings with a poor strike rate. Here are some of the reactions:

Soorya Sesha @sooryasesha7 Totally different game after this tweet. He looked to be positive but looked like a cat on a hot tin roof for the second half of his stay #NZvIND Totally different game after this tweet. He looked to be positive but looked like a cat on a hot tin roof for the second half of his stay #NZvIND

Dweplea @dweplea Dweplea @dweplea Very difficult batting conditions today. Ball swung a decent amount early but has been seaming all over the shop. Slow outfield to start meant chips over the infield didn’t produce too many runs. Acceptable score in the PP given that and the attack. Very difficult batting conditions today. Ball swung a decent amount early but has been seaming all over the shop. Slow outfield to start meant chips over the infield didn’t produce too many runs. Acceptable score in the PP given that and the attack. India have attacked a lot today, actually. Dhawan for example alternated between going deep in the crease and running down the track, sometimes moving away to cut. Missed about every second ball, maybe more. Two attacking shots came off that made his score look semi decent twitter.com/dweplea/status… India have attacked a lot today, actually. Dhawan for example alternated between going deep in the crease and running down the track, sometimes moving away to cut. Missed about every second ball, maybe more. Two attacking shots came off that made his score look semi decent twitter.com/dweplea/status…

Rohan 🏏 @Rohantweetss Dhawan vs Gill in the series they played together

(avg / sr)



Dhawan -

56 / 82.4 in WI

77 / 76.2 in Zim

8.3 / 50 against SA

34.3 / 78 in NZ



Gill -

102.5 / 102.5 in WI

122.5 / 120.7 in Zim

26.7 / 88.9 against SA

54 / 83.7 against NZ



Powerplay SR

Dhawan - 68

Gill - 91.7 Dhawan vs Gill in the series they played together(avg / sr)Dhawan -56 / 82.4 in WI77 / 76.2 in Zim8.3 / 50 against SA34.3 / 78 in NZGill -102.5 / 102.5 in WI122.5 / 120.7 in Zim26.7 / 88.9 against SA54 / 83.7 against NZPowerplay SRDhawan - 68Gill - 91.7

Nikhil 🏏 @CricCrazyNIKS Dhawan was trying hard to get himself in a tangle and he succeeds. The pressure will mount to keep churning those runs to be in good rhythm. Dhawan was trying hard to get himself in a tangle and he succeeds. The pressure will mount to keep churning those runs to be in good rhythm.

Uttaran Das @das_uttaran @BCCI Dhawan starts his innings too slow, and this will cost him his place in the Indian team. Poor innings from the captain. @BCCI Dhawan starts his innings too slow, and this will cost him his place in the Indian team. Poor innings from the captain.

Maulik Vadariya @MaulikVadariya I am again saying I am Disappointing with Dhawan's approach. If you take the first few balls then you need to go till the end. Otherwise go to attack from first ball #INDvsNZ I am again saying I am Disappointing with Dhawan's approach. If you take the first few balls then you need to go till the end. Otherwise go to attack from first ball #INDvsNZ

Mudit Jain, IRS @MuditJainIRS



But, Sanju & Gill aren't even in squad for BAN series & KL should bat at 5. So, both Dhawan & Pant will continue in XI @mufaddal_vohra Dhawan & Pant have their days numbered untill & unless selection & team management continue to turn a blind eyeBut, Sanju & Gill aren't even in squad for BAN series & KL should bat at 5. So, both Dhawan & Pant will continue in XI @mufaddal_vohra Dhawan & Pant have their days numbered untill & unless selection & team management continue to turn a blind eyeBut, Sanju & Gill aren't even in squad for BAN series & KL should bat at 5. So, both Dhawan & Pant will continue in XI

Gaurav @SportsFreaku #NZvIND

After this Dhawan should retire,

pant should play domestic. Choose anyone between iyer,Sky and kl at 4 and 5.Shubhman should open with Rohit. #sanju After this Dhawan should retire,pant should play domestic. Choose anyone between iyer,Sky and kl at 4 and 5.Shubhman should open with Rohit. #Pant #NZvIND After this Dhawan should retire,pant should play domestic. Choose anyone between iyer,Sky and kl at 4 and 5.Shubhman should open with Rohit. #Pant #sanju

Hriday 🇦🇷🇦🇷 @Hriday1812 Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Shikhar Dhawan dismissed for 28 in 45 balls. Shikhar Dhawan dismissed for 28 in 45 balls. With due respect to Dhawan, if he continues to bat with this approach in the next 2 series, I don't see how he can continue in full strength XI. Hope he finds his pre 2019 touch soon enough. twitter.com/mufaddal_vohra… With due respect to Dhawan, if he continues to bat with this approach in the next 2 series, I don't see how he can continue in full strength XI. Hope he finds his pre 2019 touch soon enough. twitter.com/mufaddal_vohra…

Shikhar Dhawan's place on ODI team might be under threat

Shubman Gill has been absolutely sensational over the past few months in ODis and that has raised quite an intriguing debate about who will be Rohit Sharma's partner in the 2023 World Cup.

Shikhar Dhawan plays just one format for India and although has scored a truckload of runs, his strike rate has been under the scanner of late. With ODI cricket moving at a quicker pace, it has become extremely crucial for openers to accelerate once they get off to a good start.

Dhawan had a good chance in the third ODI to build on his cautious start as he did all the hard work of seeing off the new ball. He will be disappointed with his shot selection and will believe he missed out on a big score.

India XI: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal.

New Zealand XI: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson (c), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson.

