Soumya Sarkar named Shakib Al Hasan's replacement for second Test against West Indies

Bangladesh have replaced injured all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan with Soumya Sarkar for the second and final Test against West Indies.

Bangladesh lost the first Test by three wickets with West Indies chasing a target of 395 in the fourth innings against all odds.

The home team was, however, hampered by Shakib Al Hasan's absence as he only bowled six overs in the first innings and didn't bowl at all in the second.

On his debut, Kyle Mayers struck an unbeaten 210 in the second innings to guide his team home.

Shakib Al Hasan was a significant doubt even before the first Test as he injured his groin in the third ODI against West Indies.

However, after scan reports termed him match fit, the former Bangladesh skipper was included in the playing XI for the first Test.

But, it seems like the hosts jumped the gun and Shakib went down with another injury during the Test match.

His replacement, Soumya Sarkar, has played 15 Test matches for his country.

Sarkar's last Test appearance came in 2019 against Afghanistan. The 27-year-old averages just over 29 in Test cricket and has a hundred and four fifties to his name.

Shakib Al Hasan's impressive performance in his comeback series

The ongoing West Indies tour of Bangladesh gave Shakib Al Hasan a chance to return to cricket after a 12-month ban.

The all-rounder was banned for a year after he was found guilty of three charges under the ICC's Anti-Corruption Code.

The home team will miss Shakib Al Hasan's services in the final Test of the series.

The all-rounder showed no signs of rustiness and performed brilliantly in the preceding three-match ODI series against West Indies.

Bangladesh won the ODI series 3-0, and Shakib starred with both bat and ball.

The left-arm spinner picked up six wickets and bowled at an economy of 2.26. With the bat, Shakib scored 113 runs, at an average of 56.5.