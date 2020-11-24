Sourav Ganguly confirms England will play 5 T20Is, 4 Tests, and 3 ODIs in India

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has announced that the 2019 Cricket World Cup winners England will visit India for a full-fledged tour in 2021. Keeping the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup in mind, both teams will play five T20Is against each other.

Besides, they will also face off in a 3-match ODI series, followed by four matches in the ICC World Test Championship. Sourav Ganguly confirmed the tour during a virtual press conference by Livingguard AC.

"England is touring India for four Test matches, three ODIs, and five T20Is. It is easy to have bilaterals as there are just two teams. We have to keep assessing the situation, a lot of people are talking about the second COVID-19 wave. We have to be careful," Sourav Ganguly said.

It is pertinent to note that a few reports claimed the new stadium in Ahmedabad would host a day-night Test match between India and England. However, Sourav Ganguly did not reveal anything about the venues for this tour. There were also rumours that the United Arab Emirates could host this series in 2021.

Team Jos win by 6 wickets 🏏



A rapid 45 off 18 from @CurranSM taking them home 👏💥 pic.twitter.com/5LMdyGBn79 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) November 23, 2020

India and England to return to the cricket field this Friday

While England's tour of India is still a few months away, both teams will be in action this Friday as India will kick off its Australian tour while the English team will battle the Proteas away from home. A majority of the Indian and English stars were busy playing in IPL 2020 since mid-September.

The Indian cricket team has not played a single Test match at home in 2020, and they will end the season without playing one. Meanwhile, England played a few Test matches against West Indies and Pakistan. The last time England visited India to play a Test series the last time, they were thrashed 4-0 by the home side.