×
Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
Advertisement

Sourav Ganguly made India a tougher side, states Nasser Hussain

  • Nasser Hussain believes that Sourav Ganguly changed the way India played cricket.
  • Nasser Hussain also spoke about why he hated Sourav Ganguly and how he was as a person off the field.
Anuj Nitin Prabhu
ANALYST
News
Modified 05 Jul 2020, 17:41 IST
Nasser Hussain believes that Sourav Ganguly changed the way India played cricket.
Nasser Hussain believes that Sourav Ganguly changed the way India played cricket.

It was Sourav Ganguly who changed the way India played their cricket and made India a tougher side, former England skipper Nasser Hussain stated. Sourav Ganguly was known for backing young talented players and it was him who backed players like Harbhajan Singh, Yuvraj Singh, Virender Sehwag, Zaheer Khan, Ashish Nehra, etc. and turned them into world-class players.

Sourav Ganguly also made India believe that they had the potential to win Tests on foreign soil. India also managed to draw series with Australia and England winning one Test each and also managed to beat Pakistan in their own den in 2004. Thus, Hussain believes that Sourav Ganguly revolutionized Indian cricket.

"I have always said, and this is a generalisation, but I have always said about Ganguly, that he made India a tougher side. So, before Ganguly, there were very talented side, but you felt they were also a nice side – very down to earth, would meet you with morning greetings, morning Nasser, it was a very pleasant experience," Nasser Hussain added.
"Playing against a Ganguly side, you knew you were in a battle, you knew that Ganguly understood the passion of Indian cricket fans and it wasn’t just a game of cricket. It was more important than a game of cricket. He was feisty and he picked feisty cricketers whether it would be Harbhajan or Yuvraj or whoever – feisty in-your-face cricketers – that when you met him away from the game, were lovely, nice," Hussain said on Star Sports show 'Cricket Connected'.

When I played against Sourav Ganguly, I hated him: Nasser Hussain

Hussain also spoke about how Sourav Ganguly used to annoy him by being late for the toss and that is why he used to hate the former Indian captain. But while doing commentary, he realized that Sourav Ganguly was a very nice man and he cherished all the moments that they shared off the field.

Sourav Ganguly was a very passionate leader and in the heat of the moment he used to have a war of words with opponents. But off the field, he was a gentleman and was calm and composed, something that Hussain believes every cricketer should be.

Published 05 Jul 2020, 17:41 IST
England Cricket Team Indian Cricket Team Sourav Ganguly Nasser Hussain Cricket News Today
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 7 | 06:30 PM
BRP
BRD
Brno Raiders won the toss and elected to bowl
BRP VS BRD live score
Match 6 | Today
BRD 83/4 (10 ov)
BRP 80/4 (10 ov)
Brno Raiders won by 3 runs.
BRD VS BRP live score
1st Test | Wed, 08 Jul, 03:30 PM
England
West Indies
ENG VS WI preview
Match 1 | Yesterday
BRP 96/7 (10 ov)
MCC 27/10 (9.3 ov)
Brno Raptors won by 69 runs.
BRP VS MCC live score
Match 2 | Yesterday
BRG 72/6 (10 ov)
BRP 55/7 (10 ov)
Brno Rangers won by 17 runs.
BRG VS BRP live score
Match 4 | Yesterday
BRD 62/7 (10 ov)
BRG 63/5 (8.2 ov)
Brno Rangers won by 5 wickets
BRD VS BRG live score
Match 5 | Today
BRG 68/9 (10 ov)
MCC 29/9 (10 ov)
Brno Rangers won by 39 runs.
BRG VS MCC live score
Match 3 | Yesterday
MCC 55/10 (9.3 ov)
BRD 56/3 (8.5 ov)
Brno Raiders won by 7 wickets
MCC VS BRD live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
ECN Czech Super Series 2020
St Lucia T10 Blast 2020
Finnish Premier League 2020
European Cricket League 2020
Darwin and District One day Cup 2020
UVA Premier League T20 2020
West Indies tour of England 2020
Canada T20 Niagara Fest 2020
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us
🔍
Get the free App now
❤️ Favorites Edit
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी