"Need to hit some cricket balls soon" - Sourav Ganguly to return to field for charity match

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly is set to return to the cricket field for a charity match. He recently confirmed that he would be featuring in a one-off match for the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' campaign.

Ganguly took to Instagram on Friday (July 29) to share a few pictures from his recent workout session. He wrote in the caption that he has started training for the fixture and stated that he needs to start batting practice soon.

The 50-year-old posted:

"Enjoying the training to get ready to play for one off charity fund raising game for azadi ka mahatsov..75 years of Indian independence and also for women empowerment with the top legends of the legends league cricket @llct20 need to hit some cricket balls soon .."

Apart from Ganguly, a number of former cricketers are set to play in the charity match. The former India captain's fans were overjoyed with the announcement and flooded the post with likes and comments.

Sourav Ganguly denies his participation in the second season of Legends League Cricket

Sourav Ganguly was expected to feature in the upcoming second edition of Legends League Cricket. The tournament had confirmed the same by making it official through a press release.

However, in his conversation with NDTV, Ganguly made it clear that he isn't going to participate in the competition. He clarified:

"No, I am not going to be a part of Legends League Cricket. The news isn't true."

While the inaugural season of the tournament was played in Oman, the organizers have confirmed that the next edition will be held on Indian soil.

The likes of Harbhajan Singh, Eoin Morgan, Dale Steyn, Irfan Pathan, Ross Taylor and Morne Morkel will be seen in action in the T20 tournament.

