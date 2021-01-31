Sourav Ganguly thanks PM Narendra Modi for recognizing Team India's historic win Down Under

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has extended his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for showering praise on Team India.

Modi lauded the Indian cricket team's performance in the 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy during 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday (January 31).

“This month, we got good news from the cricket pitch. After initial hiccups, the Indian team bounced back gloriously and won the series in Australia. Our team's hard work and teamwork was inspiring,” PM Narendra Modi said.

Acknowledging the Prime Minister's kind words, Sourav Ganguly replied to him on Twitter. The BCCI President thanked Narendra Modi with the following tweet:

Sincere thanks and gratitude to Honourable Prime minister for recognising the performance of the Indian cricket team in australia.. — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) January 31, 2021

Earlier this month, Team India ended Australia's 32-year unbeaten streak at the Gabba to win the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2-1.

While India had won a Test series against Australia in the 2018/19 season, this victory earned more appreciation because the visitors did not have their star players for most of the matches.

A depleted Team India defeated Australia on their own soil

Washington Sundar traveled to Australia as a net bowler but played his maiden Test for Team India in Brisbane

Team India had suffered an embarrassing loss in the first Test of the four-match series at the Adelaide Oval. To make things worse, skipper Virat Kohli left on paternal leave following the defeat, while Mohammed Shami picked up an injury.

Vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane led the inexperienced squad in the remaining three Tests. The 32-year-old led from the front in the second Test in Melbourne to ensure Australia did not take an unassailable lead.

The stand-in skipper scored a century in the first innings and used his bowlers to perfection to defeat Australia by eight wickets.

In the third Test, Hanuma Vihari and Ravichandran Ashwin frustrated the Aussie bowlers with their defensive batting. The Indian duo denied Australia a victory even though the hosts had set an improbable 407-run target.

Just a remarkable win...To go to Australia and win a test series in this way ..will be remembered in the history of indian cricket forever ..Bcci announces a 5 cr bonus for the team ..The value of this win is beyond any number ..well done to every member of the touring party.. — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) January 19, 2021

Heading into the final Test, Team India did not have Jasprit Bumrah, Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, and Vihari.

Multiple injuries in the Indian camp meant Mohammed Siraj, who had made his Test debut in Melbourne, started as the most experienced pacer in the Indian lineup for the final Test.

However, Team India still did not give up. The youngsters brought their 'A' game to the table in Brisbane, as the visitors recorded their first Test victory at the venue.