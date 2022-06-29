South Africa announce 17-man squad for T20Is against England; David Miller named captain

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has named a 17-man squad to be led by David Miller for their upcoming T20I series against England. Miller was elected the skipper as regular captain Temba Bavuma was ruled out of the tour with an injury.

The Proteas will tour England for three ODIs, three T20Is and three Test matches this summer that gets under way on July 19 with the ODI series.

They have rested their ace pacer Kagiso Rabada for the ODIs, while Keshav Maharaj will lead the team in Temba Bavuma's absence.

Here is their ODI squad for the England tour:

South Africa's ODI Squad for series against England: Keshav Maharaj (c), Quinton de Kock, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Lizaad Williams, Khaya Zondo, Kyle Verreynne, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Anrich Nortje.

Cricket South Africa @OfficialCSA



Temba Bavuma ruled out

Keshav Maharaj (ODI) and David Miller (T20I) stand-in captains

Rilee Rossouw returns to T20I fold

🧢 Gerald Coetzee receives maiden T20I call-up

🧘‍♂️ Kagiso Rabada rested for ODIs



#ENGvSA #BePartOfIt PROTEAS TOUR TO ENGLAND SQUADS ANNOUNCEDTemba Bavuma ruled outKeshav Maharaj (ODI) and David Miller (T20I) stand-in captainsRilee Rossouw returns to T20I fold🧢 Gerald Coetzee receives maiden T20I call-up🧘‍♂️ Kagiso Rabada rested for ODIs PROTEAS TOUR TO ENGLAND SQUADS ANNOUNCED 🚨💔 Temba Bavuma ruled out ✅ Keshav Maharaj (ODI) and David Miller (T20I) stand-in captains🔙 Rilee Rossouw returns to T20I fold🧢 Gerald Coetzee receives maiden T20I call-up🧘‍♂️ Kagiso Rabada rested for ODIs#ENGvSA #BePartOfIt https://t.co/AfcQ2WIXVg

The ODI series will be followed by a three-match T20I series, starting July 27. Rilee Rossouw has earned a call back to the T20I squad for the series against England.

Here is the visitors' T20I squad for the tour.

South Africa's T20I squad for series against England: David Miller (c), Gerald Coetzee , Quinton de Kock , Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Rilee Rossouw , Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen, Reeza Hendricks , Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj , Aiden Markram , Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell.

Dean Elgar will lead South Africa in the ICC World Test Championship series against England

Dean Elgar will lead the Proteas in the three-match Test series against England (Image Courtesy: Getty Images)

The ODIs and T20Is between South Africa and England will conclude on July 31. The Proteas will then play a two-match T20I series against Ireland. Their three-match ICC World Test Championship series against England will begin on August 17 at the Lord's Cricket Ground.

Here is the Proteas squad for the Test series against Ben Stokes' men.

South Africa's squad for Tests against England: Dean Elgar (c), Sarel Erwee, Marco Jansen, Keegan Petersen, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Lutho Sipamla, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Khaya Zondo, Simon Harmer, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Duanne Olivier, Glenton Stuurman.

It will be interesting to see which team comes out on top in the nine international fixtures between England and the Proteas this summer.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far