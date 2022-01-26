No Anrich Nortje as South Africa announce 17-man Test squad for New Zealand tour

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has announced a 17-man squad for their two-Test tour to New Zealand, which will begin on February 17. The Proteas are coming off a remarkable 2-1 series win against India at home. The World Test Champions, meanwhile, recently drew 1-1 with Bangladesh in a two-Test rubber in New Zealand.

Dean Elgar will lead the South Africans alongside Temba Bavuma as vice-captain. This will be the first full series since Quinton de Kock's retirement from the longest format. Kyle Verreynne, who was brilliant behind the stumps against India and also played a couple of fine knocks, will be the first-choice wicketkeeper. Ryan Rickelton will serve as his backup.

Anrich Nortje, who missed the entire India tour due to a "persistent" injury, isn't a part of the touring party. In his absence, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Marco Jansen and Duanne Olivier will continue to form the Proteas's pace quartet.

It would be exciting to see how Jansen would perform in New Zealand. The young left-arm seamer was the second-highest wicket-taker against India in his debut series, picking up 19 scalps at an average of 16.47. His height and ability to swing the ball will give him a similar advantage to New Zealand's Kyle Jamieson.

Most of the core batting group from the India series have been retained, including Aiden Markram who looked out of touch.

All-rounder Simon Harmer, who made his Test debut in 2015, but only played seven Tests before signing a Kolpak Deal, has been given a call-back. Right-arm pacer Luthio Simpala, who has played 16 internationals for South Africa so far, is part of the squad as well.

Meanwhile, George Linde, Beuran Hendricks and Prenelan Subrayen, who didn't get a game against India, have all been left out.

Full South African squad for New Zealand Tests

Dean Elgar (captain), Temba Bavuma (vice-captain), Simon Harmer, Kagiso Rabada, Sarel Erwee, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Marco Jansen, Glenton Stuurman, Lutho Simpala, Ryan Rickelton, Duanne Olivier.

