South Africa call-up all-rounder with three key players injured ahead of SA vs NZ 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal: Reports

South Africa have called up all-rounder Geoge Linde in their squad for the semifinal of the 2025 Champions Trophy as cover for Aiden Markram, according to a report by ESPN Cricinfo. Linde will join the squad as a traveling reserve.

South Africa are set to face New Zealand in the second semifinal of the 2025 Champions Trophy in Lahore on Wednesday, March 5. Markram injured his right hamstring while fielding against England and remained out of action for the rest of the game.

The report added that Markram will take a fitness test on Tuesday evening, following which it will be confirmed if he will be able to take part in the semifinal against New Zealand.

While Linde will join the squad on Tuesday evening, it is to be noted that he will not replace Markram officially just as yet. He will only replace Markram if he is ruled out. Additionally, left-arm pacer Kwena Maphaka is also with the squad as a traveling reserve.

Further, the report added that Temba Bavuma and Tony de Zorzi, who were ill, have now almost recovered and are expected to train on Tuesday evening. Ahead of the 2025 Champions Trophy, the Proteas had already lost some key players to injury such as Anrich Nortje, Gerald Coetzee, Nandre Burger, and Lizaad Williams.

South Africa topped Group B after 2025 Champions Trophy group stage

South Africa have had a successful campaign at the 2025 Champions Trophy so far. They are unbeaten ahead of their semifinal clash against New Zealand. They ended as table toppers in Group B with two wins and a no result from three games, gathering five points.

South Africa began their campaign against Afghanistan in Karachi with a thumping 107-run win. Batting first, they posted 315/6 on the board and then bowled their opponents out for just 208.

Their second match against Australia in Rawalpindi was unfortunately washed out due to rain even without the toss taking place.

In their final group stage match of the 2025 Champions Trophy, they registered a convincing 7-wicket win over England. South Africa will have momentum on their side heading into the semifinal and will be keen to carry on the good show and make it to the final.

