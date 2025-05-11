South Africa captain attends PSG vs Arsenal 2024-25 Champions League semifinal [In Pictures]

South African captain Temba Bavuma was seen at the Parc Des Princes Stadium in Paris for the 2024-25 UEFA Champions League semifinal second leg between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Arsenal on Wednesday, May 7. The right-handed batter uploaded a few visuals, in terms of pictures and videos, on Instagram of the same. He was wearing a pink hoodie T-shirt and blue jeans.
Bavuma was last in action for South Africa during the Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final against New Zealand at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on March 5. Although the veteran cricketer showed resilience by scoring a 71-ball 56 in a steep chase (363) against the Kiwis, the Proteas lost by 50 runs to exit the competition.
Watch Bavuma's Instagram post from Saturday, May 11, below:
The 34-year-old is gearing up to lead South Africa in the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia at the Lord's Cricket Ground, set to be contested from June 11 to 15. In April, Bavuma sustained an elbow injury that ruled him out of the CSA first-class final, but he looks to have recovered from the same.
"Will put our best foot forward to make sure that we end up on the right side of the result" - Temba Bavuma on South Africa's WTC chances against Australia
When asked what it would mean for South Africa to win the WTC title, Bavuma said it would "probably be the biggest thing" in his career. He added that the Proteas should 'grab the bull by the horns' after coming close to winning a global trophy on a few occasions. Bavuma told SportsBoom (via IOL):
"Yeah, [winning it will] probably be the biggest thing in my career. I’ve been captain now since 2021, 2022, or something like that. There have been good moments, there have been tough moments. And I think this would be the cherry on top. I think it would make it would put value in everything that I've gone through, what we've gone through as a team. As a team, we've come very close on a couple of occasions now."
"I think now is another opportunity for us to really go for it and grab the bull by the horn. It would be great for me. I'm not desperate about it, but I mean, myself and the team will put our best foot forward to make sure that we end up on the right side of the result," he added.
It is also the first time that South Africa will compete in a WTC final.
