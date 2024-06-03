South Africa consign Sri Lanka to their lowest T20I score in T20 World Cup 2024 match

South African pacers left Sri Lanka with hardly any breathing space in their T20 World Cup 2024 league-stage game on Monday at the Nassau County International Stadium in New York. Anrich Nortje breathed fire and spearheaded their bowling unit to bowl the Island nation for 77, thereby consigning them to their lowest T20I score.

It was Sri Lanka captain, Wanindu Hasaranga, who won the toss and elected to bat first. Ottneil Baartman made the first incision as he dismissed Pathum Nissanka for a single-figure score and eventually finished with figures of 4-1-9-1. Interestingly, Baartman also took a wicket in his first ball of the T20 World Cup. While Hasaranga and Co. had lost only a solitary wicket in the powerplay, their slide continued afterwards.

Anrich Nortje also struck in his first over of the innings and ended up with ridiculous figures of 4-0-7-4. The Proteas picked only one spinner in Keshav Maharaj, who made consecutive strikes to dismiss Hasaranga and Sadeera Samarawickrama to take figures of 4-0-22-2. Kagiso Rabada also claimed a couple, while Marco Jansen was the only one to go wicketless.

Only 3 Sri Lankan batters reach double-figures

Kusal Mendis. (Image Credits: ICC on Twitter)

Only three batters in Kusal Mendis (19), Kamindu Mendis (11), and Angelo Mathews (16) managed to reach double figures.

he Island nation has a bleak record against the Proteas, losing three out of four matches. Nevertheless, Sri Lanka have won the T20 World Cup once, while South Africa are yet to play in the final.

Both sides didn't qualify for the semi-finals in the T20 World Cup 2022, exiting the tournament in the group stage itself. However, with the Netherlands, Nepal, and Bangladesh, the Asian giants and South Africa should back them to reach the Super 8s.

