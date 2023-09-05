South Africa name their 15-member 2023 World Cup squad; Dewald Brevis snubbed

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has announced their 15-member squad for the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup on Tuesday, September 5. The young duo of Dewald Brevis and Tristan Stubbs were also left out as the Proteas hope to capture their first 50-over World Cup trophy.

Brevis made his international debut in the recently concluded T20I series against Australia; however, he failed to replicate his domestic stardom in the international arena. In the two T20Is he played, the right-hander managed scores of 5 and 0, including a golden duck in the second T20I.

Brevis was left out of the playing XI in the 3rd T20I, with the hosts bringing in Donovan Ferreira, who impressed with a 21-ball 48 cameo.

However, with the ICC allowing teams to make changes until September 28, Dewald Brevis could still make the cut by impressing in the five-match ODI series against Australia, starting on Thursday. Stubbs, on the other hand, delivered promising performances in the T20I series but has played only one ODI so far, managing six runs.

Sisanda Magala, who was recently ruled out of the T20I series due to an injury, has made it to the squad. Apart from Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Marco Jansen, and Magala, the fast-bowling cartel also includes Gerald Coetzee.

The right-arm speedster has picked up five wickets in two ODIs so far but averages a promising 20.86 in 16 List A matches.

The upcoming 50-over showpiece event will also mark Quinton de Kock's last ODI campaign for the Proteas. The wicketkeeper-batter has announced that he will retire after the ODI World Cup.

South Africa haven't even reached the World Cup final so far and have ceased to make it past the semi-finals on four occasions. The 2019 World Cup edition saw the Proteas fail to make it past the group stage, having won only three out of nine matches and finished seventh in the standings.

Hence, Temba Bavuma will hope to reverse South Africa's fortunes. They will open their campaign against Sri Lanka on October 7 in Delhi.

South Africa's 2023 World Cup squad

Temba Bavuma (c), Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Sisanda Magala, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, and Rassie van der Dussen.