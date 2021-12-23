"Whatever I achieved three years ago is in the past and I try not to look at them" - Duanne Olivier

South Africa pacer Duanne Olivier hopes to start afresh as he returns to the national team for the first time in two years. Duanne Olivier stated that his full focus is on the upcoming Test series against India and helping the Proteas win it.

Olivier took the Kolpak route in early 2019, signing a contract with the Yorkshire County Cricket Club. However, the right-arm pacer returned to South Africa following the end of the Kolpak system earlier this year. As a result, the selectors have picked Olivier in the Test squad to face India.

While Duanne Olivier agreed there are lofty expectations given his reputation, he said past records hardly matter. The 29-year old lives in the present and wants to showcase his caliber against India. Olivier stated, as quoted by News24:

"The pressure and expectations are also very high but whatever I achieved three years ago, it is in the past. I try not to look at the past. I am a different person in a different squad that has different management. Everything is different, so you try to focus on what you want to do now and what you want to achieve. We have three Tests coming up and they're massive."

Olivier heads into the series with 48 wickets in ten Tests at an average of 19.25, taking three fifers and a four-wicket haul. He is likely to play the opening Test at Centurion alongside Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi, with Anrich Nortje, ruled out due to a hip injury.

"If I'm selected to play, I think my nerves will be shot through the roof" - Duanne Olivier

Olivier also admitted that he is nervous before playing any game and is likely to go through the same emotions if selected to play on Boxing Day. He revealed:

"I won't say debut all over again but I think it will be different. I am nervous whenever it comes to playing any game. If it's my first over, I am very nervous, so it will be a different feeling. If I'm selected to play, I think my nerves will be shot through the roof."

The first Test begins on December 26 at Centurion. The hosts will have to be at their best to beat India in the upcoming fixture.

