South Africa's Aiden Markram ruled out of first T20I against India after testing positive for COVID-19

South Africa suffered a massive blow minutes before the first T20I against India in Delhi, with Aiden Markram ruled out of the clash. Captain Temba Bavuma announced at the toss that the right-handed batter tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the game.

Markram has undoubtedly been one of the best performing batters for the Proteas in the shortest format in recent times. The 27-year-old performed well in the T20 World Cup, averaging 54 in five matches with a strike rate of 145.95.

He also had a productive IPL season with the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) this year, amassing 381 runs in 14 games at an average of 47.63, striking at 139.05.

Markram's absence paved the way for young wicketkeeper-batter Tristan Stubbs' debut, who received his maiden call-up to the squad.

The 21-year-old South African replaced the injured Tymal Mills at the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the recently-concluded IPL season; however, he made only two runs in two IPL matches.

The Indian side also made some last-minute changes due to injuries to KL Rahul and Kuldeep Yadav. Rahul, who was to captain the home side, sustained a groin injury, while Kuldeep Yadav hurt himself while batting in the nets.

Hence, the BCCI announced Rishabh Pant as captain and Hardik Pandya as his deputy.

South Africa have won the toss and elected to bowl first

Temba Bavuma. (Image Credits: Getty)

Meanwhile, Bavuma won the toss and chose to field first and picked two seam-bowling all-rounders - Dwaine Pretorious and Wayne Parnell - in the line-up.

South Africa playing XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorious, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje

India playing XI: Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan.

