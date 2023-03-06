South Africa's Anrich Nortje to miss 2nd Test against West Indies due to groin discomfort

South African pacer Anrich Nortje has been ruled out of the second and final Test against the West Indies due to 'mild groin discomfort'. The selectors have not announced any replacements for the fixture, which is scheduled to be played in Johannesburg.

The lack of replacement means the hosts only have three seamers in Kagiso Rabada, Gerald Coetzee, and Marco Jansen, with a spinner certain to feature at the Wanderers.

With Anrich Nortje ruled out, the Proteas could look for a spinner in Simon Harmer or Keshav Maharaj. They could also consider an extra batter, with Ryan Rickleton as the obvious replacement.

Nortje was amongst the best Proteas pacers in the opening Test at Centurion as he picked up five wickets in the first innings to give the home side a sizeable lead. However, the scalp of Alzarri Joseph was his only one in the second innings, as the hosts won convincingly by 87 runs.

South Africa's victory came on the back of Aiden Markram's hundred in the first innings and his opening partnership of 141 with Dean Elgar. They looked on track for a big total before suffering a mini-collapse.

The Proteas still took a lead of 130, but the West Indies roared by bowling out Temba Bavuma and Co. for 116 in the second innings. Jermaine Blackwood fought hard with a 79-run knock in the second innings, but Kagiso Rabada's six-for proved to be a catalyst for a massive win.

South Africa out of the 2021-23 World Test Championship cycle

South Africa cricket team. (Credits: Getty)

South Africa are out of contention for a place in the current World Test Championship (WTC) final as they are in fourth spot, having won six matches.

The Proteas were in pole position to reach the decider, but losing comprehensively to England and Australia dented their chances.

The first Test against the Caribbeans was also the last for bowling coach Charl Langeveldt, who will take up a role with IPL franchise Punjab Kings for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Poll : 0 votes