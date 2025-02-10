South Africa’s Matthew Breetzke breaks West Indies legend’s 47-year-old record on ODI debut in 2025 Pakistan tri-series

South Africa opener Matthew Breetzke achieved a rare feat on his ODI debut against New Zealand in their tri-series match in Lahore on Monday, February 10. The right-handed batter broke a 47-year-old record by becoming the first-ever batter to reach 150 in the ODI debut. The 26-year-old faced 148 balls, hitting five sixes and 11 boundaries during his entertaining knock.

With the knock, he broke Desmond Haynes' old record. The latter had smashed 148 against Australia on his ODI debut in 1978.

Overall, Breetzke is the fourth Proteas batter to score a century on his ODI debut. Others are Colin Ingram (124 vs Zimbabwe in 2010), Temba Bavuma (113 vs Ireland in 2016), and Reeza Hendricks (102 vs Sri Lanka in 2018). Overall, he is the 19th player to hit a century on his debut in the format. KL Rahul (vs Zimbabwe in 2016) is the only Indian player on the elite list.

The Proteas batter has a good track record in domestic cricket, having smashed eight tons and 16 half-centuries in his first-class career. He has also scored a hundred and 10 fifties in his List-A career.

Matthew Breetzke's 150 helps South Africa set a 305-run target for New Zealand

A clinical batting display from Matthew Breetzke helped South Africa reach 304/6 against New Zealand in the ongoing contest in Lahore. The opening batter shared 93 and 131-run partnerships with Jason Smith and Wiaan Mulder for the second and fourth wickets, respectively. Mulder and Smith chipped in with 64 (60) and 41 (51), respectively.

Matt Henry and Will O'Rourke starred with the ball for the Kiwis, picking up two wickets apiece. Michael Bracewell also bagged one wicket. Meanwhile, skipper Mitchell Santner ran out Smith.

New Zealand are coming on the back of a 78-run victory against Pakistan. They will be keen to continue their winning run ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

On the other hand, South Africa will aim to return to winning ways after losing a home ODI series by a 0-3 margin to Pakistan in December last year.

Follow the SA vs NZ ODI live score and updates here.

