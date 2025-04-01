South Africa's men's white ball coach resigns weeks after 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal exit

By Aayushman Vishwanathan
Modified Apr 01, 2025 20:29 IST
South Africa &amp; Afghanistan Net Sessions - ICC Men
Rob Walter. (Image Credits: Getty)

South Africa men's white-ball coach Rob Walter has stepped down from his role, with Cricket South Africa (CSA) announcing they have accepted his resignation. The board revealed that Walter stepped down due to personal reasons, with the development coming just weeks after their semifinal exit from Champions Trophy 2025.

The 49-year-old held the position since March 2023, overseeing the 2023 ODI World Cup, T20 World Cup 2024 and the 2025 Champions Trophy. Under him, the Proteas white-ball team played 36 ODIs and 31 T20Is, headlined by series wins over the Netherlands, Australia, Ireland and Pakistan.

South Africa also made history under his watch by reaching the T20 World Cup final for the first time, but suffered a heartbreaking defeat to India in Bridgetown, Barbados. Although the Proteas started among the favourites to win the Champions Trophy, they were knocked out in the semifinal with a 50-run loss to New Zealand at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

At the same time, Walter oversaw the men's team's first ODI series whitewash at home, when they suffered a 3-0 defeat to Pakistan in December 2024.

South Africa's white-ball season to begin in July

South Africa cricket team. (Credits: Getty)
South Africa cricket team. (Credits: Getty)

Meanwhile, the Proteas will tour Zimbabwe for a T20I tri-series, also involving New Zealand, in July. The month of August will see them visit Australia for three T20Is and as many ODIs, followed by the same sequence of fixtures in England in September.

Before that, the Proteas will have the opportunity to win the World Test Championship (WTC) in June when they face Australia in the final on June 11, at Lord's. While Australia, led by Pat Cummins, are the defending champions, this is the first time Temba Bavuma's men have come this far in the World Test Championship.

The two sides will also play a red-ball game for the first time since January 2023, when they faced off at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava
