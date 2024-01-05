South Africa schedule 2024 T20 World Cup: Complete South Africa match list, dates, venues and timings in IST

South Africa have been drawn alongside Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, the Netherlands, and Nepal in Group D of the 2024 T20 World Cup. The tournament, involving a total of 20 teams for the first time, is scheduled to take place in the West Indies and the United States of America (USA) from June 1 onwards.

The top two teams from the group will qualify for the Super 8 stage, where the eight qualified teams will be divided into two groups. The top two sides from those two groups will make it to the semi-finals.

Three of South Africa's four group-stage matches will be played at the Eisenhower Park in New York. The Proteas' campaign, much like the 2023 ODI World Cup, will begin with a clash against Sri Lanka. The two sides will begin the proceedings in Group D on Monday, June 3.

South Africa will play against the Netherlands and Bangladesh at the same venue on June 8 and June 10, respectively. Their final group clash against Nepal will be held in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines on June 14.

South Africa's quest for a maiden T20 World Cup title continues into 2024, where a total of 20 teams will be aiming for glory in the shortest format. The Proteas looked dominant during the 2022 edition in Australia but lost the plot towards the latter stages.

They suffered a humiliating defeat to the Netherlands and failed to make it to the knockout stages for the third consecutive edition. The Proteas have made significant changes to their T20I approach and personnel since the World Cup exit.

For starters, Aiden Markram has been appointed as the new skipper but he has suffered three straight series defeats against West Indies, Australia, and India since taking charge. The upcoming SA20 season will be crucial for the South African players, as well as the tour of the West Indies along with the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL).

South Africa's schedule for the 2024 T20 World Cup

June 3 - South Africa vs Sri Lanka, Eisenhower Park, New York

June 8 - South Africa vs The Netherlands, Eisenhower Park, New York

June 10 - South Africa vs Bangladesh, Eisenhower Park, New York

June 14 - South Africa vs Nepal, Arnos Vale Stadium, St.Vincent

