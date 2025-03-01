South Africa seal semi-final berth in Champions Trophy 2025 after skittling out England for 179, eliminate Afghanistan

South Africa have well and truly sealed the fourth semi-final berth of Champions Trophy 2025 after bowling England out for 179 in Group B's last match on Saturday (March 1) at the National Stadium in Karachi. The Proteas have joined India, New Zealand and Australia and thereby have eliminated Afghanistan from the competition.

Ad

Coming into the game, the Proteas were already in a pole position to reach the semi-finals mainly because of their strong net run-rate that they achieved as they beat Afghanistan by 107 runs. Hence, they had gained the top spot. With Afghanistan beating England but a washout against Australia denting their semi-final hopes significantly, they needed Jos Buttler and co. to beat South Africa by 207 runs to go ahead on net run-rate.

Ad

Trending

Nevertheless, a strong bowling performance, led by left-arm seamer Marco Jansen has ensured that they bowled England out for 179 in 38.2 overs. Although the Proteas lost the toss, they hardly let the English batters off their leash, causing them to suffer another failure. Jansen and Wiaan Mulder took three wickets each.

South Africa and Australia to travel to Dubai to ensure more preparation time

Australia are already en route to Dubai. (Credits: Getty)

Meanwhile, news has also come out that both Australia and South Africa will travel to Dubai in case their opposition for the semi-final is India. According to ESPN Cricinfo, an ICC official confirmed the decision to allow the sides more preparation time for the semi-final to be played on March 4. However, one of the sides must return to Pakistan for the second semi-final, which will take place on March 5 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Ad

As per ESPN Cricinfo, Australia, led by Steve Smith, are already en route to Dubai. The Proteas will now also depart from Karachi to Dubai. Their semi-final matches will only be confirmed after Sunday's game between India and New Zealand in Dubai.

Both India and New Zealand are unbeaten and a tight contest on a tricky Dubai surface is expected.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news