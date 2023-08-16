South Africa to send a second-string squad for Test series against New Zealand due to scheduling conflict with SA20 2024 

Cricket South Africa (CSA) is planning to send a weakened squad for the two-match away Test series against New Zealand, scheduled to start on February 4, 2024, with a warm-up contest lined up for January 29 as well.

The matches overlap with the second season of the SA20, whose fixture list was officially unveiled on Tuesday. The six-team T20 competition will begin on January 10, 2024, and will end on February 10. As a result, the players contracted with the league are not expected to be available for selection for the Test series against New Zealand.

CSA chief executive Pholetsi Moseki told AFP after the SA20's fixture release:

“It is a directive of Cricket South Africa. Because of the time zones, players need at least a week to acclimatise in New Zealand so it will not be possible for some SA20 players to join the team for at least the second Test."

Cricket South Africa did request New Zealand Cricket for the rescheduling of the Test series, but its demand was rejected and the dates for the tour remain as it is.

The Proteas are confident of securing a result in New Zealand and claim crucial World Test Championship (WTC) points in the ongoing 2023-25 cycle. The last time these two sides met in a Test series, it ended 1-1.

Cricket South Africa scrapped a three-match ODI series against Australia during SA20 2023

Scheduling conflicts were evident during the inaugural edition of the SA20 as well. The Proteas decided to forfeit a three-match ODI series against Australia by returning early from the tour Down Under and kickstarting the SA20 on home soil.

The move cost South Africa a lot of points in the ODI World Cup Super League, and they barely qualified automatically courtesy of a series win over the Netherlands.

The majority of the first-team Test players are bound to be involved in the SA20 2024. Several players have already found franchises through retention while the rest are likely to find new teams through the mini-auction on September 27.

Their tour of New Zealand in early 2024 will be South Africa's first overseas fixture in the WTC cycle. The Proteas are scheduled to host India in a two-match Test series following the 2023 ODI World Cup.