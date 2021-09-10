SL vs SA 2021: South Africa beat hosts by 28 runs in first T20I

South Africa and Sri Lanka began their 3-match T20I series on Friday. The series is ideal preparation for both teams ahead of the T20 World Cup.

South African skipper Keshav Maharaj won the toss and elected to bat first. The team's openers Quinton de Kock and Reeza Hendricks justified the decision of their skipper and added 73 runs for the first wicket in 59 balls.

A steady start for South Africa in Colombo!



The visitors are 47/0 after six overs. #SLvSA | https://t.co/Kyw5XsQSch pic.twitter.com/M48oM8RwZs — ICC (@ICC) September 10, 2021

Thereafter, the duo were dismissed in quick succession by Wanindu Hasaranga. The Sri Lankan spinner dismissed de Kock for 36 while Hendricks got out for 38. Heinrich Klassen did not last long and was sent packing by Maahesh Theekshan, reducing the visitors to 87 for the loss of three wickets in 13 overs.

The last seven overs witnessed South Africa adding 76 runs to their total. Aiden Markram played an aggressive knock of 48 from 33 balls and Miller added 26 from 15 balls. The Proteas scored 163 for the loss of five wickets in 20 overs, a challenging score for the home team to chase.

♻️ CHANGE OF INNINGS



The #Proteas set a competitive total for @OfficialSLC to chase, with Aiden Markram (48) top scoring.



🇿🇦 #Proteas 163/5 after 20 overs.



📺 Watch the match on SuperSport 201

📝 Ball by Ball: https://t.co/c1ztvrT95P#SLvSA #BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/hTyGhiVIVp — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) September 10, 2021

Sri Lanka fail to chase the target set by South Africa

Chandimal was unbeaten on 66 in the first T20I.

Apart from Dinesh Chandimal, none of the Sri Lankan batsmen could get going in the innings and the hosts fell short of the target by 28 runs.

Avishka Fernando, who opened the batting with Dinesh Chandimal, scored 11 from 14 balls before he was run out. South African skipper Keshav Maharaj then dismissed Bhanuka Rajapaksa. The in-form Charith Asalanka was also dismissed for 6 by Tabraiz Shamsi, reducing the hosts to 68-3 in 11.1 overs.

South Africa take 1-0 series lead 👏



A disciplined effort helps them to a 28-run victory in the first T20I in Colombo. #SLvSA | https://t.co/x51ZP0c9Os pic.twitter.com/Vvn4kbN69G — ICC (@ICC) September 10, 2021

The Sri Lankan middle order failed to contribute and the hosts were further reduced to 104 for the loss of six wickets in 16.1 overs. Sri Lanka subsequently finished their innings at 135 for the loss of 6 wickets from 20 overs.

The second T20I will be played on September 12.

A crucial half-century from Dinesh Chandimal 👏



Will he guide the hosts to a victory?#SLvSA | https://t.co/jVkPtFMKlz pic.twitter.com/X4K8TgCOzM — ICC (@ICC) September 10, 2021

Edited by Ritwik Kumar