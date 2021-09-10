SL vs SA 2021: South Africa beat hosts by 28 runs in first T20I

South Africa and Sri Lanka began their 3-match T20I series on Friday. The series is ideal preparation for both teams ahead of the T20 World Cup.
South African skipper Keshav Maharaj won the toss and elected to bat first. The team's openers Quinton de Kock and Reeza Hendricks justified the decision of their skipper and added 73 runs for the first wicket in 59 balls.
Thereafter, the duo were dismissed in quick succession by Wanindu Hasaranga. The Sri Lankan spinner dismissed de Kock for 36 while Hendricks got out for 38. Heinrich Klassen did not last long and was sent packing by Maahesh Theekshan, reducing the visitors to 87 for the loss of three wickets in 13 overs.
The last seven overs witnessed South Africa adding 76 runs to their total. Aiden Markram played an aggressive knock of 48 from 33 balls and Miller added 26 from 15 balls. The Proteas scored 163 for the loss of five wickets in 20 overs, a challenging score for the home team to chase.
Sri Lanka fail to chase the target set by South Africa
Apart from Dinesh Chandimal, none of the Sri Lankan batsmen could get going in the innings and the hosts fell short of the target by 28 runs.
Avishka Fernando, who opened the batting with Dinesh Chandimal, scored 11 from 14 balls before he was run out. South African skipper Keshav Maharaj then dismissed Bhanuka Rajapaksa. The in-form Charith Asalanka was also dismissed for 6 by Tabraiz Shamsi, reducing the hosts to 68-3 in 11.1 overs.
The Sri Lankan middle order failed to contribute and the hosts were further reduced to 104 for the loss of six wickets in 16.1 overs. Sri Lanka subsequently finished their innings at 135 for the loss of 6 wickets from 20 overs.
The second T20I will be played on September 12.