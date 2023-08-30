South Africa vs Australia 2023 Telecast Channel: Where to watch and live streaming details in India

South Africa will take on Australia in three T20Is and five ODIs in a home series from August 30 to September 17. All three T20Is will be played in Kingsmead, Durban on August 30, September 1, and September 3, respectively. The subsequent ODIs will be played in Bloemfontein, Potchefstroom, Centurion, and Johannesburg from September 7 to 17.

Australia will be led by all-rounder Mitchell Marsh in the T20Is. Matthew Short, Aaron Hardie, and Spencer Johnson are confirmed to make their T20I debuts in the opening game of the series even as the visitors suffered a setback with senior batter Glenn Maxwell being ruled out of the T20I series due to an ankle injury.

South Africa, meanwhile, will be led by Aiden Markram and the captain will be hopeful of the hosts putting up a good show. The Proteas have a number of proven performers in Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, and Keshav Maharaj. There is plenty of excitement around young batter Dewald Brevis’ inclusion as well.

South Africa vs Australia 2023 telecast channel list in India

Star has bagged the rights to telecast South Africa vs Australia matches in India. As such, the live telecast of the games between the Proteas and the Aussies will be available on the Star Sports network channels.

As per the Disney Star TV guide, fans can watch the live telecast of South Africa vs Australia matches on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD.

South Africa vs Australia 2023 live streaming in India

The live streaming of South Africa vs Australia 2023 matches will be available on the FanCode app and website. Cricket fans will have to buy a pass to watch the live stream of the games.

As per the FanCode website, the tour pass (for all matches of the series) rate is ₹109, while the ad-free tour pass rate is ₹139. FanCode also gives viewers the option to purchase an unlimited live steam pass for ₹199 (monthly) and ₹699 (yearly).

South Africa vs Australia 2023: T20I squads

South Africa Squad: Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram (c), Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs (w), Marco Jansen, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Bjorn Fortuin, Sisanda Magala, Matthew Breetzke, Gerald Coetzee, Donavon Ferreira, Keshav Maharaj, Lizaad Williams.

Australia Squad: Matthew Short, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh (c), Josh Inglis (w), Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Aaron Hardie, Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Spencer Johnson, Matthew Wade, Ashton Turner, Jason Behrendorff.