South Africa vs Australia 2nd semi-final, 2023 World Cup Telecast Channel: Where to watch and live streaming details in India

South Africa will face Australia in the second semi-final of the 2023 World Cup at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday, November 16.

The winner of the match will face India in the final of the tournament at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, November 19. The Men in Blue defeated the Kiwis by 70 runs in the first semi-final.

Shifting focus to the South Africa-Australia game, both teams have been impressive in the competition and have deserved their place in the knockouts. The Proteas did not come into the tournament as one of the favorites, but the quality in the line-up has stood out in all departments. Quinton de Kock has led the way with the bat with some spectacular knocks.

Australia did not begin the World Cup on the right note, going down to India by six wickets and South Africa by 134 runs. However, they have been unstoppable since then, winning seven matches in a row. They will look to continue their winning run and book a place in yet another World Cup final.

South Africa vs Australia 2nd semi-final, 2023 World Cup: Telecast channel list in India

The South Africa vs Australia 2023 World Cup semi-final will be live telecast on Star Sports network channels in India. According to the Disney Star TV guide, the SA vs AUS knockout game will be live telecast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada.

The coverage of the second semi-final will begin at 12:00 PM IST, while the game will start at 2:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 1:30 PM IST.

South Africa vs Australia 2nd semi-final, 2023 World Cup: Live streaming in India

The live streaming of the South Africa vs Australia 2023 World Cup semi-final match will be available on the Disney + Hotstar app and website. Cricket fans can watch live streaming of the knockout match for free on the mobile app.

South Africa vs Australia 2nd semi-final, 2023 World Cup: Squads

South Africa squad: Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Marco Jansen, Lizaad Williams, Reeza Hendricks.

Australia squad: Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Alex Carey, Cameron Green