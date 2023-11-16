South Africa vs Australia, 2nd semi-final 2023 World Cup: Toss result and playing 11s for today’s match, umpires list and pitch report

South Africa will take on Australia in the second semi-final of the 2023 World Cup at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday. The Proteas finished second in the points table after the league stage with seven wins and two losses. The Aussies also finished with 14 points, but were below South Africa in the points table on the basis of having an inferior net run rate.

South Africa did not start the tournament as one of the favorites, but have done commendably well to reach the semi-finals. Their bold approach with the bat, typified by Quinton de Kock’s blazing stroke play, has stood out. They have impressed with the ball as well and had have good variety in their attack.

Australia, meanwhile, started their World Cup campaign with losses to India and South Africa. But they have hardly put a foot wrong since, winning seven matches in a row. Their batting did crumble against Afghanistan, but Glenn Maxwell came to the rescue.

Today's SA vs AUS toss result

South Africa have won the toss and decided to bat first. Temba Bavuma said:

“Weather came into our thinking, but we are going with the team's strength.”

He also confirmed that he is "not 100 percent fit", but is hoping to be good enough.

South Africa have made one change - Tabraiz Shamsi comes in for Lungi Ngidi. For Glenn Maxwell and Mitchell Starc are back in place of Marcus Stoinis and Sean Abbott.

SA vs AUS - Today's match playing XIs

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (w), Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Gerald Coetzee, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi.

Australia: Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis (w), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

Today's SA vs AUS pitch report

According to Pommie Mbangwa and Matthew Hayden, this is the same wicket that was used for England-Pakistan match. Spinners have had a good time bowling here and it is going to be tough to score runs against slow bowlers in the second innings. Captain winning the toss should bat first despite overcast conditions.

Today's SA vs AUS match players list

South Africa squad: Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Lizaad Williams, Reeza Hendricks, Tabraiz Shamsi, Marco Jansen.

Australia squad: Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Marcus Stoinis, Josh Inglis (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Alex Carey, Cameron Green.

SA vs AUS - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Richard Kettleborough, Nitin Menon

TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney

Match Referee: Javagal Srinath