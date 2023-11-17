South Africa vs Australia, 2nd semi-final: What happened in yesterday's match at 2023 World Cup?

Australia beat South Africa by three wickets in yesterday’s 2023 World Cup second semi-final at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Batting first after winning the toss, the Proteas were bowled out for a disappointing 212 in 49.4 overs. The Aussies stumbled in the chase after a bright start, but got past the finish line in 47.2 overs.

Australia will now meet India in the 2023 World Cup final in Ahmedabad on Sunday, November 19.

The Aussies got off to a brilliant start with the ball, reducing South Africa to 24/4 inside 12 overs. Skipper Temba Bavuma was out without scoring, poking at a delivery outside off stump from Mitchell Starc (3/34). Quinton de Kock, who had a brilliant league stage, looked out of sorts in the semis and threw his wicket away for 3 off 14 balls, trying to take on Josh Hazlewood (2/12).

Aiden Markram (10) miscued one from Starc to backward point, while Rassie van der Dussen’s (6 off 31) misery ended when he nicked Hazlewood to second slip. David Miller (101 off 116) held fort for South Africa with a resolute century. In the company of Heinrich Klaasen (47 off 48), he took South Africa past the 100-run mark.

The 95-run stand ended up unexpected fashion when Klaasen was bowled by part-time off-spinner Travis Head (2/21). Marco Jansen was then trapped lbw for a golden duck. Miller took South Africa past 200 before perishing in his endeavor to take on Cummins.

Australia survive scare to book place in final

Chasing 213, Australia got off to a brilliant start, racing away to 60 in six overs. Markram got the much-needed breakthrough for South Africa, cleaning up David Warner for 29 off 18.

Mitchell Marsh (0) fell to a brilliant catch at cover by Van der Dussen off Kagiso Rabada’s bowling. Head (62 off 48) and Steve Smith (30 off 62) featured in a crucial 45-run stand to put Australia ahead again.

There was a minor flutter when Head was bowled by Keshav Maharaj (1/24), while the effervescent Tabraiz Shamsi (2/42) dismissed Marnus Labuschagne (18) and Glenn Maxwell (1).

Steven Smith (30) and Josh Inglis (28) played crucial knocks before falling to the spirited Gerald Coetzee (2/47). The pace-bowling duo of Starc (16 not out) and Cummins (14 not out) batted sensibly to take the Aussies home.

Who was the Player of the Match in South Africa vs Australia 2023 World Cup 2nd semi-final?

Head had a fine all-round match for Australia, claiming two key wickets and notching up a defining half-century. Starc, Hazlewood and Cummins all impressed with the ball.

For South Africa, Miller hit a high-class hundred, while Shamsi, Coetzee and Maharaj fought hard with the ball.

Head was named the Player of the Match for his fine all-round show in the semi-final.