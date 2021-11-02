South Africa vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2021: Toss result and playing 11s, today's match umpires list and pitch report

South Africa will take on Bangladesh in Match No. 30 of the T20 World Cup 2021 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday. With two wins from three matches in Group 1, the Proteas are very much in the hunt for a place in the semis. Bangladesh, on the other hand, will be playing for pride, having lost three out of three.

South Africa fought hard against Sri Lanka in their previous match to claim a four-wicket victory. Left-arm spinner Tabraiz Shamsi (3/17) ran through the Lankan middle-order as South Africa restricted their opponents to 142. David Miller and Kagiso Rabada’s fine cameos then lifted them to victory despite Wanindu Hasaranga’s hat-trick.

Bangladesh, meanwhile, had their chances against West Indies but faltered due to lack of consistency. Their bowlers first allowed the Windies to recover from 62 for 4. The batters then stumbled in their pursuit of 143, putting up a nervous display to go down by three runs.

SA vs BAN - Today's match playing 11s

SA playing 11: Quinton de Kock (w), Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi

BAN playing 11: Mohammad Naim, Liton Das (w), Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah (c), Afif Hossain, Shamim Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed

SA vs BAN - Today's match opening batters list

Quinton de Kock and Reeza Hendricks will open for South Africa. They made 12 and 11 runs respectively in the team’s win against Sri Lanka.

Mohammad Naim and Liton Das are likely to open for Bangladesh. They scored 17 and 44 runs respectively against West Indies.

SA vs BAN - Today's match pitch report

There is a bit of grass on the pitch so the wicket could assist pacers early on. Should be decent for batting once the players get their eye in.

SA vs BAN - Today's T20 World Cup match umpires

On-field Umpires: Paul Reiffel, Richard Illingworth

Third Umpire: Chris Brown

Match Referee: Jeff Crowe

South Africa vs Bangladesh: World Cup toss result for today's match

South Africa have won the toss and have opted to bowl first. The Proteas are unchanged from the last game.

Speaking after winning the toss, South Africa captain Temba Bavuma said:

"This wicket looks a bit different to the others we've played on. Looks like it will assist the quicks up front."

Bangladesh have made two changes. Shamim Hossain comes in for the injured Shakib Al Hasan while Nasum Ahmed replaces Mustafizur Rahman.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee