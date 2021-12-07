"South Africa's batting is pretty vulnerable" - Dinesh Karthik backs India to win "comfortably" in upcoming tour

Dinesh Karthik has said India's upcoming tour of South Africa offers Virat Kohli's side their best chance of winning a maiden Test series on South African soil, given their potent fast bowling lineup and solid batting.

Fresh from their 1-0 Test series win against world Test champions New Zealand, Team India leave for South Africa later this month for three Tests and as many ODIs.

Speaking on Cricbuzz Live, former India wicketkeeper-batter Karthik said:

"Absolutely, this is the best chance for India to take on SA and probably go on to win it. And win it pretty comfortably. And I say that because a) India has a potent fast bowling lineup and a very capable batting lineup as well. b) South Africa's batting is pretty vulnerable. Though with Rabada, Nortje and a few others, their bowling department is excellent."

India won the final Test on their previous tour of South Africa in 2018, after the hosts won the first two Tests.

"I'd definitely have my money on India at this stage" - Dinesh Karthik

India possess an excellent bowling lineup, feels Karthik

Karthik, who has 152 international caps, said India's bowling is too strong for a "vulnerable" South African batting lineup that depends heavily on a couple of players.

"When it comes to their batting, they're very dependent on one or two players to fire. Rest of them don't have that kind of experience or wherewithal to handle a bowling lineup like India. So I would definitely have my money on India at this stage," Karthik stated.

Cricket South Africa on Tuesday announced a 21-member squad for the Test series against India. Dean Elgar was named captain, with Temba Bavuma as his deputy.

Also Read Article Continues below

The first Test will be played at Centurion from December 26-30.

Edited by Sanjay Rajan