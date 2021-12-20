"Our fast bowlers have been the difference" - Cheteshwar Pujara feels that it would be India's best opportunity to win their first Test series in South Africa 

Indian Test batter Cheteshwar Pujara believes the upcoming tour of South Africa will provide India with their 'best' opportunity to win a Test series on African soil. He said the Indian bowlers have always been the difference in earlier tours and hopes for a similar performance against the Proteas as well.

While citing the Indian bowling unit as the 'strength' of the side, the 33-year old has backed them to utilize African conditions and take 20 wickets in every Test encounter. As quoted by ESPNcricinfo, Pujara said:

"Our fast bowlers have been the difference between the two sides whenever we've played abroad. If you look at the Australia series, even if you look at the England series, we have done exceptionally well as a bowling unit and I am sure that will be the case even in South Africa. Our fast bowlers are our strength and I hope that they will be able to utilise these conditions and give us 20 wickets in every Test match."

The series will be played in a biosecure environment. Following the emergence of the Omnicron virus in the country, Cricket South Africa (CSA) has put together "strict" norms for the Bio-secure Environment (BSI).

Notably, while acknowledging that bio-bubbles put restrictions on players, Pujara opined that it also helps cricketers to spend more time together. He said:

"Sometimes I feel bio-bubble helps the team environment where you end up spending more time with the team players, you are in the team room, so overall I feel sometimes it helps the team environment but yes, there are some challenges as well. You are not allowed to go out, you cannot explore the country. So there are restrictions as well but at the same time you are getting to play some cricket and that's the most important thing being a cricketer. We want to play some cricket and we are able to play cricket even in a biosecure bubble, so that helps."

"The good thing is we played a couple of Test matches in India" - Cheteshwar Pujara

The Indian team is coming on back of a 1-0 Test series win against New Zealand at home

The right-hander, who has 97 International caps to his name, feels that it was nice that the players were together in the recent 1-0 Test series win against New Zealand.

India hosted New Zealand for a two-match Test series in late November and early December. The hosts, though, last played a Test in June against West Indies at Gros Islet.

He also credited the support staff for helping the team in their preparations.

"The good thing is we played a couple of Test matches in India. So most of the guys are in touch, and when it comes to preparation, the support staff has been excellent. They have been supporting us well and we have five or six days more before we head into the first Test. I am sure there is enough time for us to prepare and the guys are looking forward to this series. This is the best opportunity for us to win our first series in South Africa. So all of us are looking forward to it."

South Africa and the Virat Kohli-led side will lock horns in the three-match Test series followed by a limited overs format series. The first Test will start on December 26, with the Boxing Day Test in Centurion.

