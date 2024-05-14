South Africa Women to tour India for all-format series; Bengaluru and Chennai to host games

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the schedule for South Africa Women's tour of India in June-July. Notably, one Test, three ODIs and as many T20Is will be played between the two teams.

Before the bilateral series, the South African team will face the Board Presidents-XI team, which primarily comprises players who have done well in the domestic circuit.

Bengaluru will host the ODI series with games scheduled on June 16, 19 and 23. The one-off Test will be played in Chennai from June 28 to July 1, followed by the three-match T20I series from July 5 to 9.

Date Time Game City 13-Jun-24 1:30 PM One Day Warmup SA vs BP-XI Bengaluru 16-Jun-24 1:30 PM 1st ODI Bengaluru 19-Jun-24 1:30 PM 2nd ODI Bengaluru 23-Jun-24 1:30 PM 3rd ODI Bengaluru 28-Jun-1 Jul-24 9:30 AM Test Chennai 05-Jul-24 7:00 PM 1st T20I Chennai 07-Jul-24 7:00 PM 2nd T20I Chennai 09-Jul-24 7:00 PM 3rd T20I Chennai

The Proteas women last toured India in March 2021 for five ODIs and three T20Is. The visitors secured a dominating 4-1 victory in the ODI series, with Lizelle Lee and Jhulan Goswami finishing as the most prolific batter and bowler, respectively.

The South African team also won the T20I series 2-1. Shafali Verma and Rajeshwari Gayakwad were the top performers with the ball and bat, respectively.

It will be interesting to see if the Indian women's team can pose a strong challenge to South Africa this time.

India Women completed a 5-0 sweep in T20I series against Bangladesh

The Indian team toured Bangladesh for a five-match T20I series, which culminated on May 9. It was a clinical and dominating performance for the Women in Blue, as they managed to dictate terms in almost every match.

The most notable victory came in the fourth T20I, where India posted 126 in 14 overs, with Harmanpreet Kaur slamming 39 off 26 balls. In response, the home team was restricted to 68/7 and lost by a big margin of 56 runs.

Smriti Mandhana was the best batter in the series with 116 runs, with a top score of 47. Meanwhile, Radha Yadav took 10 wickets at an exceptional average of 9.60.

