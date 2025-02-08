South African batter postpones wedding after Sunrisers Eastern Cape reach final of SA20 2025

South Africa and Sunrisers Eastern Cape batter David Bedingham decided to postpone his wedding by a day as the franchise reached the SA20 2025 final at the New Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. According to ESPNCricinfo, the right-handed batter was due to marry Jenna Van Niekerk on February 8, Saturday, but postponed the wedding to remain available for the tournament decider.

Van Niekerk and Bedingham have been dating for a while now and often share pictures with each other on Instagram.

Expand Tweet

Trending

The Sunrisers, who have already won the tournament twice, have had a difficult road to the final this year. However, they recovered well after a patchy start, reaching the final by defeating the Joburg Super Kings in the Eliminator and the Paarl Royals in Qualifier 2. They are looking for their third consecutive title this season.

Bedingham, who is playing his first season in the lucrative league, has struggled for runs, scoring just 236 in 11 innings with a best of 48.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape lose the toss in the final

Rashid Khan and Aiden Markram with the trophy. (Credits: SEC X)

MI Cape Town, led by Rashid Khan, won the toss and opted to bat first in the final of the third edition of SA20. The defending champions needed five overs to break the 51-run opening stand between Ryan Rickleton and Rassie van der Dussen.

Connor Esterhuizen (39), George Linde (20) and Dewald Brevis (38) played important cameos, but MI Cape Town haven't quite fired with the bat. They eventually finished with a total of 181/8 in 20 overs.

Marco Jansen, Richard Gleeson, and Liam Dawson pick up two wickets each, while Aiden Markram and Craig Overton snared one each for the Sunrisers.

MI Cape Town made it to the final after defeating the Paarl Royals by 39 runs in Qualifier 1 hosted by St George's Park, Gqeberha.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️