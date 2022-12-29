"South African cricket is in the dumps" - Fans roast the Proteas as they lose their first Test series in Australia since 2005

Australia have finally ended their 17-year wait to beat South Africa at home after sealing their ongoing series 2-0 at the MCG on Thursday, December 29.

The hosts thumped the Proteas by an innings and 182 runs in the second Test of what has been a pretty series overall so far.

With both sides having quality bowling attacks, it was always going to come down to the gulf of quality between their batting. Australia delivered the knockout punch in both games to pick up two resounding victories.

David Warner's double hundred ensured that the hosts didn't need to bat again as South Africa's weak batting line-up capitulated quite easily for just 204. Fans on Twitter trolled and slammed the visitors for their horrible batting display. One of them wrote:

"South African cricket is in the dumps lol. Oh well, series win"

Here are some of the reactions:

Zubeda Ismail @zubedaismail #AUSvSA South African cricket is in the dumps lol. Oh well, series win South African cricket is in the dumps lol. Oh well, series win ✔️ #AUSvSA

L🦙A @dhb1989 #AUSvsSA Congratulations to the Proteas for getting more than 200 Congratulations to the Proteas for getting more than 200 👏🎉 #AUSvsSA

Granville Sacks @GranvilleSacks #AUSvSA time to implement an action plan is long overdue. We need to select players that play for the Protea badge and ethos. People cannot and will not support a team that lacks determination to play for the country. The game of cricket has on moved and we have fallen behind #AUSvSA time to implement an action plan is long overdue. We need to select players that play for the Protea badge and ethos. People cannot and will not support a team that lacks determination to play for the country. The game of cricket has on moved and we have fallen behind

ThePoppingCrease @PoppingCreaseSA



Not one other top order player averages over 30 - where is the anger towards them?



#AUSvSA Maybe the fact Bavuma is the only one to average over 40 this year means instead of abusing him, you should go after the others in the TEAMNot one other top order player averages over 30 - where is the anger towards them? Maybe the fact Bavuma is the only one to average over 40 this year means instead of abusing him, you should go after the others in the TEAMNot one other top order player averages over 30 - where is the anger towards them?#AUSvSA

Samir @ohsambob Interesting.. WI scored total 907 runs in 2 test matches, SA scored only 644 runs in 2 test matches.. Such a buzzard performance by SA. #AUSvSA Interesting.. WI scored total 907 runs in 2 test matches, SA scored only 644 runs in 2 test matches.. Such a buzzard performance by SA. #AUSvSA

Saikat Ghosh @Ghosh_Analysis



What a shame.



https://t.co/D8TSlMMWoY

#AUSvsSA Surrender from South Africa, no will to fight.What a shame.https://t.co/D8TSlMMWoY Surrender from South Africa, no will to fight.What a shame.https://t.co/D8TSlMMWoY#AUSvsSA

Vijay Arumugam @vijayarumugam



We felt they were the worst RSA side since 1992, when India toured there in 2021-22. Now, it's reaffirmed. Based on this summer, the West Indies batting has been a bit better than the South African batting line up. That's the sorry state of the South African cricket.We felt they were the worst RSA side since 1992, when India toured there in 2021-22. Now, it's reaffirmed. #AUSvsSA Based on this summer, the West Indies batting has been a bit better than the South African batting line up. That's the sorry state of the South African cricket. We felt they were the worst RSA side since 1992, when India toured there in 2021-22. Now, it's reaffirmed. #AUSvsSA

Sudhanshu Ranjan Singh @memegineers_

#AUSvsSA Australia beat South Africa by innings and 182 runs to win the second Test and take an unbeatable 2-0 lead in the series Australia beat South Africa by innings and 182 runs to win the second Test and take an unbeatable 2-0 lead in the series#AUSvsSA https://t.co/4PRdQDgRW6

Kartik @elitecynic Congrats to Aus for winning the series. The last time they won a series v SA in Aus was when Pat Cummins was a 12 year old! As for SA, I'm just shocked. No words! Not at the way they've folded, but how India played them earlier this year! #AUSvsSA Congrats to Aus for winning the series. The last time they won a series v SA in Aus was when Pat Cummins was a 12 year old! As for SA, I'm just shocked. No words! Not at the way they've folded, but how India played them earlier this year! #AUSvsSA

Shubh Aggarwal @shubh_chintak This has to be the most one-sided Australia-South Africa Test series I have ever seen #AUSvSA This has to be the most one-sided Australia-South Africa Test series I have ever seen #AUSvSA

Jonty Rhodes @JontyRhodes8 Out played; out fought and sadly, out thought at #TheG #AUSvSA While there is much to contemplate, it also puts into perspective the strength and skill levels of the mighty @ProteasMenCSA teams that won 3 consecutive series here in Australia. It’s a tough place to play cricket Out played; out fought and sadly, out thought at #TheG #AUSvSA While there is much to contemplate, it also puts into perspective the strength and skill levels of the mighty @ProteasMenCSA teams that won 3 consecutive series here in Australia. It’s a tough place to play cricket

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Dream WTC final between India vs Australia might happen in 2023. Dream WTC final between India vs Australia might happen in 2023.

South Africa have crossed 200 just once in four innings against Australia

The 204 all-out that the Proteas mustered in the second innings of the second Test was their highest team total in the series against Australia so far. It just speaks volumes about how disappointing their batting has been against a quality Aussie attack.

They could have been given the benefit of doubt in the first Test as the pitch was a bit too green. The visitors had a great opportunity to put up a strong performance batting first at the MCG and treat the first game as an aberration. However, loose technique coupled with poor shot selection has led to their downfall once again.

Except for Temba Bavuma and Kyle Verreyne, none of their batters have looked comfortable in the series so far. They have been exposed far too easily on Australian soil.

Despite losing the series, the Proteas will want to win the next Test to get some crucial World Test Championship points.

Australia XI: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland, Mitchell Starc.

South Africa XI: Dean Elgar (c), Sarel Erwee, Theunis De Bruyn, Temba Bavuma, Khaya Zondo, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi.

