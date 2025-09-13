"South African cricket team would have “SALT” free food for few days now" - Fans hail England for record batting display in 2nd ENG vs SA T20I 2025

England flexed all their muscles with the bat in a devastating display against South Africa in the second T20I at Manchester on September 12. Leading 1-0 in the best-of-three series, the Proteas won the toss and elected to bowl first in a bid to seal the series.However, the decision completely backfired as the hosts produced one of the most dominant batting efforts from the word go. The openers, Phil Salt and Jos Buttler, added an incredible 126 for the first wicket in a mere 47 deliveries. Jacob Bethell and skipper Harry Brook continued the onslaught as England finished with a massive 304/2 in their 20 overs.Salt completed his fourth T20I century and finished on 141* from 40 balls, including eight maximums and 15 boundaries. The 304 was the highest total in T20Is by a full-member side and in a match involving two full-member sides.England broke several other mini-records along the way, and fans on X could not contain their excitement, while hailing the hosts' batting heroics.Here are a few of the best reactions:Fans continued hailing England for their record-breaking performance, with one saying:&quot;I grew up in an era when 300 runs in ODIs was considered a huge achievement. 359 in 2003 WC Final by Aus still haunts me. And now we see England smashing 300 in T20Is. That was unreal. Cricket has changed.&quot;&quot;England just dropped 304 in a T20 against South Africa. That’s not a scorecard, that’s daylight robbery with the bat!,&quot; tweeted a fan.&quot;South African cricket team would have “SALT” free food for few days now,&quot; a fan posted.&quot;Really lost for words&quot; - England captain Harry BrookEngland captain Harry Brook was awestruck by England's phenomenal batting display against South Africa in the second T20I at Manchester. The skipper himself played a role in the carnage, scoring a 21-ball 41* with five boundaries and a maximum.At the post-match presentation, he said (via Cricbuzz):&quot;Really lost for words, that was phenomenal at the start. With the batting line-up we have got, there are not many heights we cannot reach. Every must-win game we have now, we will look at that T20 World Cup and in that view, it will be an awesome preparation for us.&quot;In response, the Proteas folded for only 158, resulting in a 146-run victory for England - their biggest in T20Is. The series decider will be played at Nottingham tomorrow (September 14).