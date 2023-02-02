South African limited-overs captain Temba Bavuma joins Sunrisers Eastern Cape for the remainder of the SA20

In what comes as a major development ahead of the second leg of SA20, South African limited-overs captain Temba Bavuma has been signed by the Sunrisers Eastern Cape for the remainder of the competition.

Bavuma was a notable omission at the SA20 player auction in September last year, with none of the six franchises showing interest at his base price of Rand 850,000. Having shown a rich vein of form in the just-concluded ODI series against England, he has been given a second lifeline.

A tweet from Sunrisers Eastern Cape's official handle confirmed his signing for the rest of the season. A report on ESPNcricinfo states that he will replace England's Tom Abell, who is currently representing England Lions in their tour of Sri Lanka.

Although Bavuma could slot in directly at the top of the order, the Sunrisers have had Jordan Hermann and Adam Rossington showing excellent form themselves.

Temba Bavuma leads the way as South Africa script 2-1 ODi series win over England

Even as his teammates entered the crucial three-match ODI rubber against England with sufficient match practice, Bavuma led the way with positive intent at the top of the order. He even scored a century in the second game in Bloemfontein, paving the way for South Africa to take an unassailable series lead.

The skipper finished as South Africa's leading run-scorer with 180 runs at an average of 60 and a strike-rate of 114.65. The hosts, by virtue of that series win, have taken a step closer towards securing a direct berth in the ODI World Cup to be played in India later this year.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape are currently placed second in the SA20 points table with 17 points from eight games, with four wins and an equal number of losses. Victories in their remaining two league fixtures should see the Aiden Markram-led side through to the semi-finals, with one of their wins thus far also coming with a bonus point.

The Sunrisers will resume their campaign with an away fixture against Durban's Super Giants on Friday, February 3, before traveling to Johannesburg to take on Joburg Super Kings on Monday, February 6.

Will the inclusion of Temba Bavuma spur the Sunrisers Eastern Cape along in the SA20 season? Let us know in the comments section below!

