"South Africans continue to save World Cricket teams" - Twitter reacts as David Wiese powers Namibia to their first-ever WC match victory 

Balakrishna
ANALYST
Modified Oct 20, 2021 08:47 PM IST
News

Former South African player David Wiese (66) helped Namibia stun the Netherlands team in the seventh match of the 2021 T20 World Cup. It was also the first victory for Namibia in the World Cup tournaments till now.

In today's contest, Namibia struggled at one stage with 52/3 on the scoreboard after nine overs. David Wiese played an astonishing counter-attacking knock to shepherd his side to a comfortable victory in the chase of 165. Gerhard Erasmus (32) played a perfect foil to Wiese with a useful knock.

Cricket fans took notice of Namibia's outstanding victory and heaped praise on David Wiese for playing a starring role in the historic win. Here are some of the best reactions:

South Africans continue to save World Cricket teams may it be Namibia, England, New Zealand etc
Man of the match for Chris Greaves.
Man of the match for Curtis Campher.
Man of the match for Richie Barrington.
Man of the match for David Wiese.From 7 matches in Round 1, four man of the match was won by South African born players.
You know what they say - strong Saint Lucia Kings, strong Namibia. https://t.co/uoBGZtGrFM
Really pleased for David Wiese who I have spent time working with.
Top man, well done Namibia. twitter.com/cricketcomau/s…
Such good cricket played b/w associate teams. Hats off to Namibia on winning their first WC match.
Namibia was 52 for 3 from 9 overs while chasing 165 runs against Netherlands then David Wiese smashed unbeaten 66 runs from 40 balls including 4 fours and 5 sixes - chase down the target with one over left. What a knock, Wiese.
A historic day for Namibia 🎆#T20WorldCup | #NAMvNED | bit.ly/T20WC-M7 https://t.co/8uMv7SUZBO
Fantastic win for Namibia. Masterminded by Wiese, that was *exactly* the sort of knock you want from him - controlled, classy, and still properly destructive. Still have plenty of work to get through but with more to come from Smit, they look in great shape now. #T20WorldCup
David Wiese is another one of a very long list of players who could have been selected in #SAF squad for the World Cup who wasn't. There are shades of the #WI in how a lot of SA players are progressing on the franchise circuit - only while CWI pick theirs; CSA don't. #T20WorldCup
Namibia stuns Netherlands 😮🔥Former SA player David wiese fired up
2nd shock of the tournament
#NedvNam twitter.com/iskarthi_/stat…
Namibia 🇳🇦 won their first ever Match in World Cup History by beating Netherlands 🇳🇱 by 6 Wickets. #NedvNam
#T20WorldCup https://t.co/eIk1jA73Ip
First-ever T20 World Cup win for Namibia!David Wiese scored 66 to inspire Namibia to win the First-ever T20 World Cup match by 6 Wickets with 6 balls remaining.David' only wicket of the match Roelof van der Merwe scored 6 runs for Netherlands.#T20WorldCup #NEDvNAM https://t.co/eHAANtTwDD
NAMIBIA'S FIRST WIN IN A T20 WORLD CUP!David Weise, a former South African player who now plays for Namibia, made an influential knock of 66* in 40 balls in Namibia's first win their debut appearance at a T20 World Cup.
NED - 164/4
NAM - 166/4#T20WorldCup #NEDvNAM #Namibia https://t.co/4T9JvMgqwx
Love that we're getting to see the best of David Wiese 🔥 #NEDvNAM
Really feel for the Netherlands, but it's so good to see Namibia getting their 1st World Cup win 👏🏾 #NEDvNAM
Associate's making this I T20 wc interesting
#NedvNam
#srivsire
Namibian team is much better than Bangladesh!
#NEDvNAM
WTQ winners( a team who beaten #ENG twice ) just beaten to #T20WorldCup debutant #nam
In this t20 world cup anything can happen
Big teams be careful #T20WorldCup #NedvNam
Namibia alive in world cup.. Netherland's journey ends!!!!
#NedvNam #NAMvNED #Namibia #Netherlands #T20WorldCup

I would like to thank Namibia for giving me a chance to represent them: David Wiese

After playing a match-winning knock, David Wiese expressed his gratitude towards Namibia for presenting him with an opportunity to represent them in the 2021 T20 World Cup. Speaking at the post-match conference, Wiese reflected on his performance against the Netherlands and said:

"I'm a bit exhausted. It was pretty hot out there today. It was just a case of picking the right areas to target, as there was a shorter boundary on one side. We were lucky to get that big over just before the drinks break. I think it gave us the momentum we were looking for at that stage. It is a special moment for me to play such a knock in a World Cup match. I would like to thank Namibia for giving me a chance to represent them.

Courtesy of the defeat, the Netherlands are now almost out of the tournament. They lost in both the matches they played so far and will play Sri Lanka in their final league game.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar
