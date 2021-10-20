"South Africans continue to save World Cricket teams" - Twitter reacts as David Wiese powers Namibia to their first-ever WC match victory 

Former South African player David Wiese (66) helped Namibia stun the Netherlands team in the seventh match of the 2021 T20 World Cup. It was also the first victory for Namibia in the World Cup tournaments till now.
In today's contest, Namibia struggled at one stage with 52/3 on the scoreboard after nine overs. David Wiese played an astonishing counter-attacking knock to shepherd his side to a comfortable victory in the chase of 165. Gerhard Erasmus (32) played a perfect foil to Wiese with a useful knock.
Cricket fans took notice of Namibia's outstanding victory and heaped praise on David Wiese for playing a starring role in the historic win. Here are some of the best reactions:
I would like to thank Namibia for giving me a chance to represent them: David Wiese
After playing a match-winning knock, David Wiese expressed his gratitude towards Namibia for presenting him with an opportunity to represent them in the 2021 T20 World Cup. Speaking at the post-match conference, Wiese reflected on his performance against the Netherlands and said:
Also Read
"I'm a bit exhausted. It was pretty hot out there today. It was just a case of picking the right areas to target, as there was a shorter boundary on one side. We were lucky to get that big over just before the drinks break. I think it gave us the momentum we were looking for at that stage. It is a special moment for me to play such a knock in a World Cup match. I would like to thank Namibia for giving me a chance to represent them.
Courtesy of the defeat, the Netherlands are now almost out of the tournament. They lost in both the matches they played so far and will play Sri Lanka in their final league game.