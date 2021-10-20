"South Africans continue to save World Cricket teams" - Twitter reacts as David Wiese powers Namibia to their first-ever WC match victory 

Former South African player David Wiese (66) helped Namibia stun the Netherlands team in the seventh match of the 2021 T20 World Cup. It was also the first victory for Namibia in the World Cup tournaments till now.

In today's contest, Namibia struggled at one stage with 52/3 on the scoreboard after nine overs. David Wiese played an astonishing counter-attacking knock to shepherd his side to a comfortable victory in the chase of 165. Gerhard Erasmus (32) played a perfect foil to Wiese with a useful knock.

Cricket fans took notice of Namibia's outstanding victory and heaped praise on David Wiese for playing a starring role in the historic win. Here are some of the best reactions:

Nabeel Hashmi @iNabeelHashmi South Africans continue to save World Cricket teams may it be Namibia, England, New Zealand etc South Africans continue to save World Cricket teams may it be Namibia, England, New Zealand etc

Man of the match for Chris Greaves.

Man of the match for Richie Barrington.

Man of the match for David Wiese.From 7 matches in Round 1, four man of the match was won by South African born players.

Man of the match for David Wiese.From 7 matches in Round 1, four man of the match was won by South African born players.

Peter Miller @TheCricketGeek You know what they say - strong Saint Lucia Kings, strong Namibia. You know what they say - strong Saint Lucia Kings, strong Namibia. https://t.co/uoBGZtGrFM

Rehan Ulhaq @Rehan_ulhaq Such good cricket played b/w associate teams. Hats off to Namibia on winning their first WC match. Such good cricket played b/w associate teams. Hats off to Namibia on winning their first WC match.

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Namibia was 52 for 3 from 9 overs while chasing 165 runs against Netherlands then David Wiese smashed unbeaten 66 runs from 40 balls including 4 fours and 5 sixes - chase down the target with one over left. What a knock, Wiese. Namibia was 52 for 3 from 9 overs while chasing 165 runs against Netherlands then David Wiese smashed unbeaten 66 runs from 40 balls including 4 fours and 5 sixes - chase down the target with one over left. What a knock, Wiese.

Ben Jones @benjonescricket Fantastic win for Namibia. Masterminded by Wiese, that was *exactly* the sort of knock you want from him - controlled, classy, and still properly destructive. Still have plenty of work to get through but with more to come from Smit, they look in great shape now. #T20WorldCup Fantastic win for Namibia. Masterminded by Wiese, that was *exactly* the sort of knock you want from him - controlled, classy, and still properly destructive. Still have plenty of work to get through but with more to come from Smit, they look in great shape now. #T20WorldCup

Freddie Wilde @fwildecricket David Wiese is another one of a very long list of players who could have been selected in #SAF squad for the World Cup who wasn't. There are shades of the #WI in how a lot of SA players are progressing on the franchise circuit - only while CWI pick theirs; CSA don't. #T20WorldCup David Wiese is another one of a very long list of players who could have been selected in #SAF squad for the World Cup who wasn't. There are shades of the #WI in how a lot of SA players are progressing on the franchise circuit - only while CWI pick theirs; CSA don't. #T20WorldCup

Jayanta Kumar Nath @IMJayNath #NEDvNAM First-ever T20 World Cup win for Namibia!David Wiese scored 66 to inspire Namibia to win the First-ever T20 World Cup match by 6 Wickets with 6 balls remaining.David' only wicket of the match Roelof van der Merwe scored 6 runs for Netherlands. #T20WorldCup First-ever T20 World Cup win for Namibia!David Wiese scored 66 to inspire Namibia to win the First-ever T20 World Cup match by 6 Wickets with 6 balls remaining.David' only wicket of the match Roelof van der Merwe scored 6 runs for Netherlands.#T20WorldCup #NEDvNAM https://t.co/eHAANtTwDD

NED - 164/4

NAM - 166/4#NEDvNAM #Namibia NAMIBIA'S FIRST WIN IN A T20 WORLD CUP!David Weise, a former South African player who now plays for Namibia, made an influential knock of 66* in 40 balls in Namibia's first win their debut appearance at a T20 World Cup.NED - 164/4NAM - 166/4 #T20WorldCup NAMIBIA'S FIRST WIN IN A T20 WORLD CUP!David Weise, a former South African player who now plays for Namibia, made an influential knock of 66* in 40 balls in Namibia's first win their debut appearance at a T20 World Cup.

NED - 164/4

NAM - 166/4#T20WorldCup #NEDvNAM #Namibia https://t.co/4T9JvMgqwx

Estelle Vasudevan @Estelle_Vasude1 Love that we're getting to see the best of David Wiese 🔥 #NEDvNAM Love that we're getting to see the best of David Wiese 🔥 #NEDvNAM

Estelle Vasudevan @Estelle_Vasude1 Really feel for the Netherlands, but it's so good to see Namibia getting their 1st World Cup win 👏🏾 #NEDvNAM Really feel for the Netherlands, but it's so good to see Namibia getting their 1st World Cup win 👏🏾 #NEDvNAM

I would like to thank Namibia for giving me a chance to represent them: David Wiese

After playing a match-winning knock, David Wiese expressed his gratitude towards Namibia for presenting him with an opportunity to represent them in the 2021 T20 World Cup. Speaking at the post-match conference, Wiese reflected on his performance against the Netherlands and said:

"I'm a bit exhausted. It was pretty hot out there today. It was just a case of picking the right areas to target, as there was a shorter boundary on one side. We were lucky to get that big over just before the drinks break. I think it gave us the momentum we were looking for at that stage. It is a special moment for me to play such a knock in a World Cup match. I would like to thank Namibia for giving me a chance to represent them.

Courtesy of the defeat, the Netherlands are now almost out of the tournament. They lost in both the matches they played so far and will play Sri Lanka in their final league game.

