Special puja performed in Prayagraj for India vs Pakistan match of 2025 Champions Trophy [Watch]

A special puja and aarti were performed in Prayagraj amid Mahakumbh 2025 on Sunday, February 23, ahead of the much-awaited India-Pakistan match of the 2025 Champions Trophy. A few devotees gathered and prayed for the Men in Blue's victory.

Arch-rivals India and Pakistan will battle it out at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday. The game kicks off at 2:30 PM (IST).

The video of the special puja for Rohit Sharma and Co. was shared by news agency PTI on the microblogging platform X. You can watch the clip below:

Hoping to see India emerge victorious over Pakistan in the marquee encounter, a devotee said while speaking to IANS:

"Today there is a match between India and Pakistan. During the pious Kumbh, we all Indian citizens hope that our nation will win today's match. All our prayers are with them."

Expand Tweet

India and Pakistan have squared off five times in Champions Trophy history. Pakistan have a slight advantage in the head-to-head record, having won thrice. However, they have just one ODI victory to their name against India since 2015.

A few fans took a dip in the holy waters of Mahakumbh ahead of India vs Pakistan match of 2025 Champions Trophy

There is a significant buzz among the masses for the upcoming India-Pakistan encounter. Ahead of the tie, a few devotees took a dip in the holy waters of Mahakumbh to pray for India's win.

The devotees were seen carrying the posters of Team India stars Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Shami while taking a dip.

Expand Tweet

The Rohit Sharma-led side commenced their 2025 Champions Trophy campaign with a six-wicket victory over Bangladesh. Mohammed Shami was the pick of the Indian bowlers, claiming a five-wicket haul. His bowling exploits helped India bundle out the opposition for 228.

India chased down that target in 46.3 overs. Shubman Gill notched up a fine unbeaten century, finishing with 101 runs and was adjudged the Player of the Match.

