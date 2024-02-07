Spencer Johnson replaces injured Nathan Ellis in Australia's T20I squad for West Indies series

Australian left-arm pacer Spencer Johnson, who has been a white-ball revelation of late, has been chosen to replace the injured Nathan Ellis in the T20I squad for the upcoming three-match series against the West Indies at home.

Ellis was recently named in a full-strength T20i side for the tour of New Zealand but he is not fit enough to feature in the upcoming set of matches against the Windies. The right-arm pacer sustained a rib injury after landing on the ball during the Hobart Hurricanes' final league-stage contest of the 2023-24 Big Bash League (BBL) season against the Melbourne Stars.

Johnson, who has had a landmark set of months in the form of an international debut, a lucrative IPL deal, and a BBL triumph with Brisbane Heat, was a surprise omission from the squad for the West Indies series. He had made a relatively solid start to his T20I career, claiming two wickets in two matches at an economy rate of 8.26.

The pacer was also absent from the proceedings during the five-match T20I series against India away from home as he picked up a hamstring injury on his ODI debut during the tour of South Africa.

The upcoming series against the West Indies gives Johnson a good opportunity to present his case, before the trio of Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, and Pat Cummins take over the affairs in the tour of New Zealand, and potentially beyond as well.

Johnson was added as a fast-bowling cover for Australia for their third ODI against West Indies in Canberra, and as a result, he will be traveling with the team to Hobart for the T20I series opener, scheduled to take place on February 9.

Spencer Johnson finished with 19 wickets in 11 matches during Brisbane Heat's title-winning campaign

The left-arm pacer finished as the second-highest wicket-taker of the 2023-24 BBL with 19 scalps, only one behind his teammate Xavier Bartlett.

Johnson played a crucial role in the franchise's second title win after registering figures of 4-26 in the final against the Sydney Sixers and being crowned as the Player of the Match.

His recent form warrants a national team selection, albeit as a replacement, and Johnson has an excellent chance of straightaway making it into the Australian playing XI alongside the likes of Josh Hazlewood and Jason Behrendorff.

Australia T20I squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Jason Behrendorff, Tim David, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

West Indies T20I squad: Rovman Powell (c), Shai Hope, Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Oshane Thomas.

Who will win the three-match series between Australia and the West Indies? Let us know what you think.

