Spencer Johnson runs out Mohammad Nabi for just one run with exceptional presence of mind in AUS vs AFG 2025 Champions Trophy clash [Watch]

Australia pacer Spencer Johnson displayed a brilliant presence of mind to run out Mohammad Nabi in the 2025 Champions Trophy match against Afghanistan in Lahore on Friday, February 28. He caught Nabi short of his ground for just one run to shift the momentum in Australia's favor.

The incident took place in the 37th over of Afghanistan's innings. Johnson bowled a short ball down the leg side for a wide. Wicketkeeper Josh Inglis failed to take the ball cleanly but managed to get rid of it with a throw towards the bowler. Nabi was wandering outside of his crease and failed to make it back inside as Johnson threw the ball at stumps.

As a result, Afghanistan lost two wickets in two overs. Skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi lost his wicket in the previous over.

Watch the video below:

Mohammad Nabi had previously returned with scores of 8 and 40 against South Africa and England, respetively, in Champions Trophy group-stage fixtures. The all-rounder will be keen to deliver with the ball after bagging two wickets apiece against the aforementioned sides.

Spencer Johnson bags two key wickets, runs out Mohammad Nabi in Champions Trophy 2025 clash

Spencer Johnson impressed with the ball for Australia against Afghanistan in the Champions Trophy 2025 clash. The left-arm pacer first dismissed opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz for a duck in the first over of the innings. He then dismissed Sediqullah Atal, who scored 85 runs off 95 balls, comprising three maximums and six boundaries. Johnson finished with figures of 2/49 in his 10 overs.

At the time of writing, Afghanistan were 200/7 after 40.4 overs, with Rashid Khan and Azmatullah Omarzai at the crease.

Afghanistan beat England in their previous match by eight runs to keep their semifinal hopes alive after losing to South Africa in their opening game.

Meanwhile, Australia beat England by five wickets by chasing down the highest Champions Trophy target to kick start their campaign in the tournament. The Steve Smith-led, though, had to share one point with South Africa in their second game after the contest was abandoned due to rain.

