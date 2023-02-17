Create

"Spends more time on pitch while analyzing it, rather than playing on it" - Fans react as Steve Smith gets out for duck in 2nd IND vs AUS Test

By Ankush Das
Modified Feb 17, 2023 12:22 IST
Steve Smith
Steve Smith gets out for a duck in the 2nd Test against India.

Steve Smith didn't trouble the scorers as he got out for a second-ball duck in the second Test between India and Australia in Delhi that got underway on Friday, February 17.

After a 41-run partnership between Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne, Ravichandran Ashwin did the trick for the home side by dismissing Labuschagne (18). Two balls later, he got the better of Smith with a delivery that went straight with the arm.

The former Aussie skipper played for the turn but the ball held his line and got a fine edge. The ball stayed low but KS Bharat did a fine job of catching it with both hands. The right-handed batter knew immediately that he had hit the ball and started to walk back to the dressing room. This was his first duck on Indian soil in 15 innings.

Fans came up with some hilarious reactions as the batter got out for a duck. While many lauded Ashwin for his mastery, a few reckoned that the World No. 2 spends more time analyzing the pitch rather than playing on it.

Here are some of the reactions:

Allan Border is wondering how did Steve Smith get out when he didn't give a thumbs up in this innings.
That Steve Smith two-ball duck could be the difference between a 3-day and 4-day finish here. #IndvAus
Feel bad for Steve Smith. Was facing Ashwin but seeing Border's face sternly asking him to control any of his natural urges. How's the man supposed to concentrate?
Yet again he gets Steve Smith. And it is not a surprise. Because @ashwinravi99 has spent days and hours working Steve Smith out. Massive wicket at the stroke of lunch. @revsportz https://t.co/dFwtXu2ADe
Steve Smith gone for a duck! 😭😭😭#AUSvsIND
STEVE SMITH 🅾️Great Work by KS Bharat! R Ashwin is the 🐐#IndvAus #CricketTwitter
Steve Smith 😃 out for a duck, after a getting down the pitch of first ball he faced😂😂.He played for the turn the 2nd ball, and @ashwinravi99 got him with a Arm ball 😛.Just @ashwinravi99 things.@shauntaitaussie#Ashwin #BGT2023 #KingKohli#INDvsAUS #BCCI
Steve Smith politely agrees with Allan Border's comment of not giving thumbs up. Departs for a 2 ball duck #INDvAUS
Koi Steve Smith se batao ke sirf pitch ko ghurte rhne se kux nhi hota practice bhi krni padti hai 😂#2ndTest #INDvAUS #INDvsAUS #TestCricket
@BCCI @mastercardindia Ashwin owns Steve Smith.
What a bowler! @ashwinravi99 . Just a master of his craft.
Steve Smith giving Ash a thumbs up from the pavilion as Ash gets him Out on the very 2nd ball 😅#SteveSmith #INDvsAUS #BorderGavaskarTrophy https://t.co/AGjTeFL2dp
Steve Smith gave it out before DRS did. #INDvAUS
Loving the banter some locals are indulging in, with the touring Aussie fans!“You can go to see the Taj Mahal on Day 3”“Steve Smith must really like ducks - he should go to Lodhi Gardens to see some more” 😂😂
Ravi Ashwin is the only bowler to dismiss Steve Smith on a duck twice in Test cricket. #INDvsAUS https://t.co/XmF7O4AwTy
@mufaddal_vohra Steve Smith spend more time on pitch while analyzing it, rather than playing on it 😂😂😂
Steve Smith getting out for a duck is rare, special. Indians will cheer it till eternity. #INDvAUS
@4sacinom feeling bad for Steve smith who had to go before he could thumbs up Jadeja 😂😜
ashwin is the motherfucking GOAT!!! #ash steve smith is his bunny FR

Usman Khawaja stars after Australia lose Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne quickly

Australia got off to a flying start after Pat Cummins decided to bat first. Usman Khawaja and David Warner survived a hostile spell from Mohammed Siraj to add 50 runs for the first wicket.

Warner took some blows to the body but just as he looked settled, Mohammed Shami got the better of him with an excellent delivery. Labuschagne and Khawaja added another 41 runs for the second wicket before Ashwin's double blow brought the hosts back into the contest.

The senior off-spinner got Labuschagne and Smith out with three balls to reduce the tourists to 94/3 as the players walked back for lunch on Day 1.

