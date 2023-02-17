"Spends more time on pitch while analyzing it, rather than playing on it" - Fans react as Steve Smith gets out for duck in 2nd IND vs AUS Test

Steve Smith didn't trouble the scorers as he got out for a second-ball duck in the second Test between India and Australia in Delhi that got underway on Friday, February 17.
After a 41-run partnership between Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne, Ravichandran Ashwin did the trick for the home side by dismissing Labuschagne (18). Two balls later, he got the better of Smith with a delivery that went straight with the arm.
The former Aussie skipper played for the turn but the ball held his line and got a fine edge. The ball stayed low but KS Bharat did a fine job of catching it with both hands. The right-handed batter knew immediately that he had hit the ball and started to walk back to the dressing room. This was his first duck on Indian soil in 15 innings.
Fans came up with some hilarious reactions as the batter got out for a duck. While many lauded Ashwin for his mastery, a few reckoned that the World No. 2 spends more time analyzing the pitch rather than playing on it.
Here are some of the reactions:
Usman Khawaja stars after Australia lose Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne quickly
Australia got off to a flying start after Pat Cummins decided to bat first. Usman Khawaja and David Warner survived a hostile spell from Mohammed Siraj to add 50 runs for the first wicket.
Warner took some blows to the body but just as he looked settled, Mohammed Shami got the better of him with an excellent delivery. Labuschagne and Khawaja added another 41 runs for the second wicket before Ashwin's double blow brought the hosts back into the contest.
The senior off-spinner got Labuschagne and Smith out with three balls to reduce the tourists to 94/3 as the players walked back for lunch on Day 1.
