Spinner who last played Test cricket in 2017 replaces Shoaib Bashir in England's squad for ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test

England have recalled left-arm spinner Liam Dawson as a replacement for off-spinner Shoaib Bashir ahead of their upcoming fourth Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy against India. Bashir sustained a finger injury at Lord's, London, in the recently concluded third Test.

Dawson returns to England's Test team after a gap eight years. The 35-year-old's last appearance in the format came against South Africa in July 2017. He made his Test debut in 2016 during the side's tour of India.

The Hampshire bowler has claimed seven wickets from three Tests. He also has a half-century to his name. The lower-order batter played an unbeaten 66-run knock on debut against India at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

Bashir featured in all of the first three Tests in the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. The talented youngster picked up 10 wickets across six innings at an average of 54.10.

Speaking about Dawson replacing the injured Bashir ahead of the fourth Test, selector Luke Wright said in a statement released by the England and Wales Cricket Board:

"Liam Dawson deserves his call-up. He has been in outstanding form in the County Championship and consistently puts in strong performances for Hampshire."

The English board's statement also revealed that pacers Sam Cook and Jamie Overton have joined their respective counties to participate in the County Championship.

England's squad for 4th Test: Ben Stokes (captain), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Josh Tongue, and Chris Woakes.

England clinched a thrilling 22-run win over India at Lord's to take 2-1 lead in the series

The Lord's Test between England and India was a closely contested affair. The hosts eked out a 22-run victory, successfully defending a 193-run target in the fourth innings.

India finished 58/4 at Stumps on Day 4, with KL Rahul unbeaten on 33. However, the visitors suffered a batting collapse on the final day and were ultimately bowled out for 170.

Ravindra Jadeja was the lone warrior for India with a gritty 61*-run knock from 181 balls. Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer picked up three wickets each in the essay, while Brydon Carse bagged two scalps.

Ben Stokes and Co. lead the five-match series 2-1. The fourth Test will be played at Old Trafford, Manchester, from July 23 to 27.

