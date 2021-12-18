"Split captaincy is fair" - Deep Dasgupta agrees with BCCI's move to have separate captains for white ball and red ball cricket

Former India wicket-keeper batter Deep Dasgupta opined that the split captaincy was bound to be implemented in Indian cricket once Virat Kohli stepped down. The 33-year-old relinquished his leadership role from the T20I team after the T20 World Cup to manage his workload.

BCCI @BCCI



📸 📸 Priceless lessons 👍 👍📸 📸 #TeamIndia white-ball captain @ImRo45 made most of his rehab time as he addressed India’s U19 team during their preparatory camp at the NCA in Bengaluru. Priceless lessons 👍 👍 📸 📸 #TeamIndia white-ball captain @ImRo45 made most of his rehab time as he addressed India’s U19 team during their preparatory camp at the NCA in Bengaluru. https://t.co/TGfVVPeOli

Dasgupta noted that the decision to appoint Rohit Sharma as ODI captain was fair, but was disappointed in the manner in which it was executed. In the press conference prior to departing for South Africa, Kohli revealed that he was only informed about the decision 90 minutes before it was made official. While speaking on his YouTube channel, Dasgupta said:

"Little disappointed with the events that have transpired off the field. I've been quite disappointed as an Indian cricket fan over the last week or so. To be fair, in my opinion, split captaincy is fair. It was going to happen sooner or later. I agree with it, no two ways about it."

Kohli also revealed that no attempts were made to persuade him not to step down from the T20I captaincy. This is contrary to what BCCI President Sourav Ganguly stated a few days back.

I think there is some miscommunication between the parties: Dasgupta on India's captaincy controversy

The discrepancies in the comments made by the parties led Dasgupta to believe that there might be miscommunication in the system. He felt that the transition could have been a lot smoother, without the use of excessive words. He added:

"The manner with which it happened is debatable. I think it could have been handled a little better. The problem is this, there has been excess of he said, he said, going on and that is not good and it does not help anyone. I think there is some miscommunication between the parties. The real and the full truth lies somewhere in between," Dasgupta reasoned

Virat Kohli continues to lead the Test team on the back of an impeccable record glittered with overseas wins. The lack of an ICC title in his captaincy reign marked a gray area in his case. With a slew of tournaments on the horizon, the BCCI went with the decision to appoint a solitary skipper for both white ball formats. The upcoming ODI series against South Africa is touted as Rohit Sharma's first assignment as the full-time captain of Team India.

