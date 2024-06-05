"Spoilers for June 9 to Babar & Rizwan"- Top 10 funny memes after 1st innings of India vs Ireland T20 World Cup clash

Ireland faced a stern test against Indian pacers in their opening match of the 2024 T20 World Cup on Wednesday (June 5) at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York. The Irish team skittled out cheaply for 96 in 16 overs in the first innings of the contest.

Indian captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl first in overcast conditions. Opening bowlers Arshdeep Singh and Mohammed Siraj vindicated his decision by bowling wonderful spells with the new ball.

Arshdeep stuck twice in the third over, sending both openers Paul Stirling and Andrew Balbirnie to the pavilion to give a brilliant start to the subcontinental side. Siraj beat the bat on multiple occasions but was unlucky as he could not get a wicket.

Ireland could only score 26/2 at the end of the powerplay in hostile batting conditions against a high-quality Indian pace attack. There was no respite for them even after the fielding restrictions got lifted as Hardik Pandya (3/27) and Jasprit Bumrah (2/6) kept things tight, triggering a massive collapse to reduce the Irish team to 50/8 in 11.2 overs.

Gareth Delany (26) and Joshua Little (14) then chipped in with cameos to take Ireland to 96 before they got all out in 16 overs.

Fans enjoyed India's dominant bowling effort during the first innings of the T20 World Cup match against Ireland. They expressed their reactions to match-related matters by sharing hilarious memes on X.

Here are some of the best memes:

"Always special to play for the country"- Team India vice-captain Hardik Pandya after his 3-wicket spell vs Ireland in 2024 T20 World Cup

During the mid-innings break, Hardik Pandya reflected on his spell and the action that unfolded in the first innings, saying:

"Always special to play for the country, always taken pride to come in and given 100%. God has been kind to me, have been able to contribute for the country. Really enjoyed, outstanding effort from Axar. Not easy to take those, good reflexes from Axar, the hard work outside the field has paid off."

He continued:

"Really liked the first wicket, I generally don't hit stumps. On this wicket, I thought I needed to be full on the stumps. When you have the opportunity to take wickets, you need to be disciplined. Fantastic to see the crowd come in, we Indians are everywhere, we rule the world and many thanks to them."

What was your favorite moment during the first innings of tonight's IPL 2024 match? Let us know your views in the comments section.

