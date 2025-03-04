"Sportspersons are also human beings" - Harbhajan Singh slams Congress leader over body-shaming remarks on Rohit Sharma

Former cricketer Harbhajan Singh criticized Congress spokesperson Shama Mohamed for body-shaming Team India's Test and ODI skipper Rohit Sharma. Mohamed, in her tweet, called the veteran batter 'fat', while also labeling him as India's most 'unimpressive captain'.

The Congress leader faced widespread backlash for her comments and later deleted the post. Here is the screenshot of the now-deleted tweet:

Harbhajan slammed Mohamed for her remarks and emphasized that Rohit Sharma has contributed significantly to the success of Indian cricket. He also suggested that Mohamed didn't know anything about the sport.

Urging people to respect the country's cricketers, Harbhajan wrote on X:

"The controversy on fitness of @ImRo45 was unfortunate and uncalled for. He is an outstanding player and an exceptional leader who has made immense contributions to Indian cricket. Sportspersons are also human beings with emotion and sentiment. It indeed hurts when persons who have zero knowledge of the game give sermons. Respect the game and respct the players."

The Rohit Sharma-led Indian side have looked in great form at the ongoing 2025 Champions Trophy, winning three back-to-back games. They will take on Australia in the semifinal at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday, March 4.

"I felt he was a bit overweight, so I just tweeted about that" - Shama Mohamed on her tweet about Rohit Sharma's fitness

After being slammed by many for her tweet on Rohit Sharma, Sama Mohamed suggested that she has been bashed for no reason. She stated that she has the right to give her opinions.

Speaking to ANI, Mohamed clarified:

"It was a generic tweet about the fitness of a sportsperson. It was not body-shaming. I always believed a sportsperson should be fit, and I felt he was a bit overweight, so I just tweeted about that. I have been attacked for no reason. When I compared him with previous captains, I put in a statement. I have the right. What is wrong in saying? It is a democracy."

Rohit Sharma has scored 76 runs across three outings at an average of 25.33 in the ongoing 2025 Champions Trophy.

