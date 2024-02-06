Sreesanth birthday: Throwback to hilarious moment when the former India cricketer smashed Andre Nel for a maximum and danced

Former Indian pacer Sreesanth was among the most fiery characters in the game and often got under the skin of opposition players. As he celebrates his 41st birthday today, it warrants recalling one of the funniest on-field incidents in cricket history, involving him and South African pacer Andre Nel.

The incident transpired in the first Test of the three-match series between India and South Africa at the Wanderers in Johannesburg in 2006. India were batting on 219/9 in their second innings when Nel had heated words for Sreesanth after the first ball of the over.

It led to Sreesanth charging down the track and smashing a good-length delivery by Nel for a straight six. An animated Sreesanth swung his bat repeatedly and danced towards the bowler, drawing laughs from the on-air commentators.

Here is a video of the hilarious moment:

Despite being in and out of the Indian side, Sreesanth was part of India's T20 and ODI World Cup-winning teams in 2007 and 2011.

He played 90 games for India across formats and picked up 169 wickets with four 5-wicket hauls. The Kerala-born cricketer played his final match for India in the fourth Test against England at the Oval in 2011.

Sreesanth had a memorable Test series in South Africa in 2006

Amid his antics in the Johannesburg Test, Sreesanth's incredible bowling displays in the three-match series in South Africa on the 2006-07 tour often get forgotten.

The talented pacer was the leading wicket-taker in the series with 18 wickets at an impressive average of 21.94. In that Johannesburg Test, Sreesanth powered India to a famous win by 123 runs with figures of 5/40 and 3/59.

His wickets included the crucial scalps of Graeme Smith, Hashim Amla, and Jacques Kallis in both innings. Sreesanth enjoyed another excellent outing in the second Test at Durban, with four-wicket hauls in both innings.

Unfortunately for India, the hosts emerged victorious by 174 runs to set up a series decider in Cape Town. Sreesanth continued troubling the South African top order in that game, finishing with 2/58 in the first innings.

However, defending 211 in the final innings, the pacer went wicketless as the Proteas scrapped home by five wickets to win a hard-fought series 2-1.

Despite a mediocer overall Test average of 37.59, Sreesanth achieved tremendous success in South Africa. He picked up 27 wickets in six Tests at the Rainbow Nation at an average of 28.55.

