Sreesanth, Stuart Binny set to play for Premium Indians in American Premier League from December 19 to 31

Former Indian cricketers Sreesanth and Stuart Binny have signed up with the Premium Indians franchise for the upcoming American Premier League. The tournament will take place in Houston, Texas, from December 19 to 31.

Seven teams, namely Premium Indians, Paks, Windees, Bengalees, Aussies, Americans, and English, will participate in the competition. All matches will take place at the Moosa Cricket Stadium.

ICC sanctioned this league in the month of May. Sreesanth, who is currently playing for the Gujarat Giants in the Legends League Cricket, shared his views on the upcoming competition in the United States, saying:

"I am honoured to be picked by the Premium Indians. I am still very new to franchisee cricket eco-system outside of India, so really excited about it. It would be a great experience to play in front of the American crowd in a new territory for the first time."

Stuart Binny is also playing in the Legends League Cricket right now. He is a member of the Suresh Raina-led Urbanrisers Hyderabad squad.

Can Stuart Binny and Sreesanth guide Premium Indians to the American Premier League T20 trophy?

Sreesanth achieved enormous success during his international career. He won the T20 World Cup 2007 and the Cricket World Cup 2011 with the Indian team. The right-arm pacer also represented Punjab Kings, Kochi Tuskers Kerala, and Rajasthan Royals in the IPL.

Meanwhile, Stuart Binny held the record for the best bowling figures by an Indian in ODI cricket for nine years. He bowled a dream spell of 6/4 against Bangladesh in a bilateral series match in 2014. Apart from that, Binny has the experience of playing in the IPL, Legends Cricket Trophy, and Road Safety World Series.

The conditions in the USA will be quite different from the subcontinent. It will be interesting to see how the Indian pair performs in Houston next month.