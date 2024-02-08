Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has named a 16-man squad for the upcoming home series against Afghanistan as newly appointed ODI skipper Kusal Mendis hopes to build some momentum following the 2-0 series win over Zimbabwe recently. Former skipper and all-rounder Dasun Shanaka has not been named in the squad.

Much like the last ODI series that Sri Lanka played, batter Charith Asalanka will serve as the deputy. The batting unit, apart from the captain and the vice-captain, features squad regulars like Pathum Nissanka, Sadeera Samarawickrama, and Avishka Fernando.

The squad also comprises inexperienced names like Shevon Daniel and Janith Liyange, who have collectively played only four ODIs to date.

Naturally, the Lankans have gone spin-heavy to match the typical subcontinent conditions on home turf. The likes of Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, and Akila Dananjaya all find a place in the team. The spin department also includes all-rounder Sahan Arachchige, who bowled a couple of overs in the ODI series against Zimbabwe.

However, Test skipper and spin-bowling all-rounder Dhananjaya de Silva does not mark his presence in the side, with his last appearance coming at the 2023 ODI World Cup in India.

The pace department is led by Dushmanta Chameera, while Pramod Madushan and Dilshan Madushanka also find a place in the squad. All-rounder Chamika Karunaratne has also been included as the principal pace-bowling all-rounder in the side.

The ODI series between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan is scheduled to begin on February 9

Afghanistan's tour of Sri Lanka is set to head into the white-ball leg after the hosts won the one-off Test by 10 wickets. All three matches in the upcoming ODI series will be held at Pallekele, while the action shifts to Dambulla for the T20Is.

Afghanistan have already named their squad for the ODIs, which does not feature Rashid Khan, as he continues his recovery from an injury. The Hashmatullah Shahidi-led side had defeated Sri Lanka during their last ODI meeting at the 2023 ODI World Cup.

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan ODI series schedule

February 9, Friday

Match 1 - Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, 2:30 pm IST

February 11, Sunday

Match 2 - Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, 2:30 pm IST

February 14, Wednesday

Match 3 - Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, 2:30 pm IST

Sri Lanka squad for ODI series against Afghanistan

Kusal Mendis (c), Charith Asalanka (vc), Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Janith Liyanage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka, Pramod Madushan, Sahan Arachchige, Akila Dananjaya, Dunith Wellalage, Chamika Karunaratne, Shevon Daniel.

