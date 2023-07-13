Sri Lanka announce 16-member squad for 1st Test against Pakistan 

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) named a 16-member squad on Thursday, July 13, for the first Test of the upcoming two-match home series against Pakistan.

Dimuth Karunaratne will continue to lead the side. According to recent reports, the skipper was doubtful for the first Test due to a hamstring injury. However, he seems to have recovered in time. Dhananjaya De Silva will be Karunaratne's deputy.

Pacer Asitha Fernando was picked for the series but was later ruled out of the first game due to dengue. Dilshan Madushanka replaced him in the squad.

The first Test between Sri Lanka and Pakistan is scheduled to be played at Galle International Stadium in Galle, starting on July 16. The second Test will take place at Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo from July 24.

Squads for two-match Test series between Sri Lanka and Pakistan

SL: Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Nishan Madushka, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya De Silva (vc), Pathum Nissanka, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Kamindu Mendis, Ramesh Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya, Praveen Jayawickrama, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka, Vishwa Fernando, and Laksitha Manasinghe.

PAK: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, and Shan Masood.

Pakistan batters Shan Masood and Babar Azam impressed with the bat in practice game

Ahead of the Test series against Sri Lanka, Pakistan played a two-day practice match against Sri Lanka Cricket President's XI (SLCPXI) at Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium in Hambantota.

SLCPXI won the toss and elected to bat first. They were bundled out for 196 runs, with Shaheen Afridi and Hasan Ali picking up three wickets each.

For Pakistan, Shan Masood showed good form, scoring 83 runs. Skipper Babar Azam also got some runs under his belt, mustering 79 runs before being retired out. Saud Shakeel also chipped in with a 61-run knock

